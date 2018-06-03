DSP Investigating Serious Saturday Crash in Ellendale

ELLENDALE, Del. -- Delaware State Police said one person is in critical condition after a car crash early Saturday morning.
It happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday on South Old State Road near DuPont Boulevard (US 113).
According to Delaware State Police, a 57-year-old Ellendale man was driving south, and approaching the US 113 intersection, when his car drifted off the roadway, before spinning and coming back onto the road. Police said his car then crossed the other side of the road before hitting a tree stump.
State Police said the driver got out of the car, but collapsed. He was taken to Bayhealth Milford Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Christiana Hospital with life threatening injuries. DSP said alcohol does appear to be involved in the crash.
Police closed the road for about two hours while the crash was being cleared. The investigation is ongoing.
DSP Investigating Serious Saturday Crash in EllendaleMore>>
Saturday, June 2 2018 3:34 PM EDT2018-06-02 19:34:59 GMT
SEAFORD, Del.- The Seaford Police Department says they've arrested a 40-year-old Millsboro woman for multiple drug charges, including a DUI. According to police, shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday, Seaford police were dispatched to a parking lot on the 2200More
SEAFORD, Del.- The Seaford Police Department says they've arrested a 40-year-old Millsboro woman for multiple drug charges, including a DUI. According to police, shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday, Seaford police were dispatched to a parking lot on the 2200More
Saturday, June 2 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-06-02 19:50:56 GMT
ELLENDALE, Del.- The Ellendale Police Department says one of their "Coffee with a Cop" events revealed a tip that led to an arrest of a Maryland fugitive. Police say on Saturday May 26th's "Coffee with a Cop," the department was told that a wanted woman mMore
ELLENDALE, Del.- The Ellendale Police Department says one of their "Coffee with a Cop" events revealed a tip that led to an arrest of a Maryland fugitive. Police say on Saturday May 26th's "Coffee with a Cop," the department was told that a wanted woman mMore
The Ellendale Police Department says one of their "Coffee with a Cop" events revealed a tip that led to an arrest of a Maryland fugitive. Police say on Saturday May 26th's "Coffee with a Cop," the department was told that a wanted woman may be living on 108 Main Street in town. At that time, the woman's description was also provided to police.
The Ellendale Police Department says one of their "Coffee with a Cop" events revealed a tip that led to an arrest of a Maryland fugitive. Police say on Saturday May 26th's "Coffee with a Cop," the department was told that a wanted woman may be living on 108 Main Street in town. At that time, the woman's description was also provided to police.
Sunday, June 3 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-06-03 20:38:48 GMT
DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are looking for a man they stay stabbed and threatened to kill another person in a parking lot. Police say they were dispatched to a fight in progress at the Dover Estates on Webbs Lane around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. OnceMore
DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are looking for a man they stay stabbed and threatened to kill another person in a parking lot. Police say they were dispatched to a fight in progress at the Dover Estates on Webbs Lane around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. OnceMore
Saturday, June 2 2018 9:12 PM EDT2018-06-03 01:12:32 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Police Department says an employee at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church is under investigation for embezzling thousands of dollars. Police say in mid-May, the church reported that an employee had embezzled a large sum ofMore
OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Police Department says an employee at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church is under investigation for embezzling thousands of dollars. Police say in mid-May, the church reported that an employee had embezzled a large sum ofMore
Saturday, June 2 2018 8:51 PM EDT2018-06-03 00:51:29 GMT
MILLVILLE, Del.- The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire that occurred in Millville early Saturday evening. According to the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, firefighters responded to a home on the 38000 block of Sandy Cove RoadMore
MILLVILLE, Del.- The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire that occurred in Millville early Saturday evening. According to the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, firefighters responded to a home on the 38000 block of Sandy Cove Road More
Saturday, June 2 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-06-02 19:50:56 GMT
ELLENDALE, Del.- The Ellendale Police Department says one of their "Coffee with a Cop" events revealed a tip that led to an arrest of a Maryland fugitive. Police say on Saturday May 26th's "Coffee with a Cop," the department was told that a wanted woman mMore
ELLENDALE, Del.- The Ellendale Police Department says one of their "Coffee with a Cop" events revealed a tip that led to an arrest of a Maryland fugitive. Police say on Saturday May 26th's "Coffee with a Cop," the department was told that a wanted woman mMore
Saturday, June 2 2018 3:34 PM EDT2018-06-02 19:34:59 GMT
SEAFORD, Del.- The Seaford Police Department says they've arrested a 40-year-old Millsboro woman for multiple drug charges, including a DUI. According to police, shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday, Seaford police were dispatched to a parking lot on the 2200More
SEAFORD, Del.- The Seaford Police Department says they've arrested a 40-year-old Millsboro woman for multiple drug charges, including a DUI. According to police, shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday, Seaford police were dispatched to a parking lot on the 2200More
Friday, June 1 2018 12:52 PM EDT2018-06-01 16:52:42 GMT
The Delaware Department of Justice Consumer Protection Unit is alerting the public that a phone scam regarding missed jury duty service is again making its way through Delaware, including recently in Kent County.More
The Delaware Department of Justice Consumer Protection Unit is alerting the public that a phone scam regarding missed jury duty service is again making its way through Delaware, including recently in Kent County.More