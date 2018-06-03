DSP Investigating Serious Saturday Crash in Ellendale

ELLENDALE, Del. -- Delaware State Police said one person is in critical condition after a car crash early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday on South Old State Road near DuPont Boulevard (US 113).

According to Delaware State Police, a 57-year-old Ellendale man was driving south, and approaching the US 113 intersection, when his car drifted off the roadway, before spinning and coming back onto the road. Police said his car then crossed the other side of the road before hitting a tree stump.

State Police said the driver got out of the car, but collapsed. He was taken to Bayhealth Milford Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Christiana Hospital with life threatening injuries. DSP said alcohol does appear to be involved in the crash.

Police closed the road for about two hours while the crash was being cleared. The investigation is ongoing.