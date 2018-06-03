Dover Man Wanted For Stabbing and Threatening to Kill - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Man Wanted For Stabbing and Threatening to Kill

Posted: Jun 03, 2018 4:37 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are looking for a man they stay stabbed and threatened to kill another person in a parking lot.

Police say they were dispatched to a fight in progress at the Dover Estates on Webbs Lane around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Once they arrived, police say they learned 27-year-old Woodly Clairvoyant was walking through the complex's parking lot when another car pulled in. At that point, police say Clairvoyant and the driver exchanged words, which escalated into an argument. Police say Clairvoyant then grabbed a concealed object and stabbed the victim. During the stabbing, police say Clairvoyant threatened to kill the victim as well before he fled the scene.

Police say the victim was transported to a hospital and treated for a serious injury. Warrants are out for Clairvoyant's arrest. He's wanted for Felony Assault and Terroristic Threatening.

Anyone with information on Clairvoyant's whereabouts are asked to call Delaware State Police Trooper A. Valeski at 302-698-8514. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Plans Scaled Back for Senior Center in Norfolk

    Plans Scaled Back for Senior Center in Norfolk

    Jun 03, 2018 8:58 PM2018-06-04 00:58:00 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 8:58 PM EDT2018-06-04 00:58:24 GMT
    Plans have been scaled back for a luxury senior apartment complex that would have been Norfolk's second tallest building.More
    Plans have been scaled back for a luxury senior apartment complex that would have been Norfolk's second tallest building.More

  • Dover Man Wanted For Stabbing and Threatening to Kill

    Dover Man Wanted For Stabbing and Threatening to Kill

    Jun 03, 2018 4:37 PM2018-06-03 20:37:00 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-06-03 20:38:48 GMT
    DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are looking for a man they stay stabbed and threatened to kill another person in a parking lot. Police say they were dispatched to a fight in progress at the Dover Estates on Webbs Lane around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. OnceMore
    DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are looking for a man they stay stabbed and threatened to kill another person in a parking lot. Police say they were dispatched to a fight in progress at the Dover Estates on Webbs Lane around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. OnceMore

  • Rainy Weather Continues to Hit Delmarva

    Rainy Weather Continues to Hit Delmarva

    Jun 03, 2018 4:30 PM2018-06-03 20:30:00 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-06-03 20:30:55 GMT
    Cars drive through partially flooded streets in Milton, Del. during torrential downpour. (Photo: WBOC)Cars drive through partially flooded streets in Milton, Del. during torrential downpour. (Photo: WBOC)
    Cars drive through partially flooded streets in Milton, Del. during torrential downpour. (Photo: WBOC)Cars drive through partially flooded streets in Milton, Del. during torrential downpour. (Photo: WBOC)
    It's rain, rain that won't go away, coming again for what seems like every day.More
    It's rain, rain that won't go away, coming again for what seems like every day.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lewes Businesswoman Arrested For Fraudulent Medical Marijuana Applications

    Lewes Businesswoman Arrested For Fraudulent Medical Marijuana Applications

    Jun 02, 2018 6:07 PM2018-06-02 22:07:00 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-06-02 22:07:06 GMT
    Delaware State Police arrested the owner of Delaware Holistic Medicine after they said she submitted applications for medical marijuana patients with fraudulent physician signatures.More
    Delaware State Police arrested the owner of Delaware Holistic Medicine after they said she submitted applications for medical marijuana patients with fraudulent physician signatures. More

  • Millsboro Woman Found With 65 Bags of Heroin

    Millsboro Woman Found With 65 Bags of Heroin

    Jun 02, 2018 3:33 PM2018-06-02 19:33:00 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 3:34 PM EDT2018-06-02 19:34:59 GMT
    SEAFORD, Del.- The Seaford Police Department says they've arrested a 40-year-old Millsboro woman for multiple drug charges, including a DUI. According to police, shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday, Seaford police were dispatched to a parking lot on the 2200More
    SEAFORD, Del.- The Seaford Police Department says they've arrested a 40-year-old Millsboro woman for multiple drug charges, including a DUI. According to police, shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday, Seaford police were dispatched to a parking lot on the 2200More

  • "Coffee With a Cop" Leads to Arrest in Ellendale

    "Coffee With a Cop" Leads to Arrest in Ellendale

    Jun 02, 2018 3:50 PM2018-06-02 19:50:00 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-06-02 19:50:56 GMT
    ELLENDALE, Del.- The Ellendale Police Department says one of their "Coffee with a Cop" events revealed a tip that led to an arrest of a Maryland fugitive. Police say on Saturday May 26th's "Coffee with a Cop," the department was told that a wanted woman mMore
    ELLENDALE, Del.- The Ellendale Police Department says one of their "Coffee with a Cop" events revealed a tip that led to an arrest of a Maryland fugitive. Police say on Saturday May 26th's "Coffee with a Cop," the department was told that a wanted woman mMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices