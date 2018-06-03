Dover Man Wanted For Stabbing and Threatening to Kill

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are looking for a man they stay stabbed and threatened to kill another person in a parking lot.

Police say they were dispatched to a fight in progress at the Dover Estates on Webbs Lane around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Once they arrived, police say they learned 27-year-old Woodly Clairvoyant was walking through the complex's parking lot when another car pulled in. At that point, police say Clairvoyant and the driver exchanged words, which escalated into an argument. Police say Clairvoyant then grabbed a concealed object and stabbed the victim. During the stabbing, police say Clairvoyant threatened to kill the victim as well before he fled the scene.

Police say the victim was transported to a hospital and treated for a serious injury. Warrants are out for Clairvoyant's arrest. He's wanted for Felony Assault and Terroristic Threatening.

Anyone with information on Clairvoyant's whereabouts are asked to call Delaware State Police Trooper A. Valeski at 302-698-8514. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com