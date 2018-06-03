Ellicott City Man Cited for Marijuana Possession in Easton

EASTON, Md.- The Easton Police Department has cited a 21-year-old man for carrying over 10 grams of marijuana.

According to the Easton Police Department, officers pulled over 21-year-old Alexander Trout from Ellicott City for speeding. The traffic stop happened in the WaWa parking lot.

As officers were speaking with trout, they say a strong odor of marijuana emitted from inside the vehicle. At that time, officers performed a probable cause search and found a plastic bag with suspected marijuana.

Police then issued a criminal citation for possession of marijuana over 10 grams to Trout. He was later released on scene.