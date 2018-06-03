Plans Scaled Back for Senior Center in Norfolk - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Plans Scaled Back for Senior Center in Norfolk

Posted: Jun 03, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Plans have been scaled back for a luxury senior apartment complex that would have been Norfolk's second tallest building.
           
The Virginian-Pilot reported Sunday that the building to be known as River Tower will now be 22 stories tall instead of 27.
           
While it will no longer be the city's second tallest building, it will still be in the top 10.
           
Project officials say a design firm suggested ways to make the building more efficient.
           
The new plans call for more than 130 apartments and more than 30 memory-support units. That's a little less than initial plans.
           
The $120 million building is expected to open for residency in 2020.

