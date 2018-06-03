Sheriff's Captain Arrested on Child Pornography Charge - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Sheriff's Captain Arrested on Child Pornography Charge

Posted: Jun 03, 2018 11:36 PM Updated:

ASHLAND, Va. (AP) - A former captain in the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office has been arrested on child pornography charges.
           
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday the arrest of 40-year-old Donny Lewis Dixon of Ashland.
           
Authorities say he was charged with a single count of possessing child pornography after sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at his home.
           
He is being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.
           
WTVR-TV in Richmond reported that Dixon, who had been with the sheriff's office in Chesterfield County since 2004, has resigned his post.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delaware Senate Poised to Vote on Revised Bump Stock Bill

    Delaware Senate Poised to Vote on Revised Bump Stock Bill

    Jun 04, 2018 5:10 AM2018-06-04 09:10:00 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 5:10 AM EDT2018-06-04 09:10:48 GMT
    DOVER, Del. (AP) - Senate lawmakers in Delaware are poised to vote on a revised bill banning bump stocks, trigger cranks and similar devices that increase the rate of fire of semi-automatic firearms. The legislation up for consideration Tuesday is an amenMore
    DOVER, Del. (AP) - Senate lawmakers in Delaware are poised to vote on a revised bill banning bump stocks, trigger cranks and similar devices that increase the rate of fire of semi-automatic firearms. The legislation up for consideration Tuesday is an amenMore

  • Plans Scaled Back for Senior Center in Norfolk

    Plans Scaled Back for Senior Center in Norfolk

    Jun 03, 2018 8:58 PM2018-06-04 00:58:00 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 8:58 PM EDT2018-06-04 00:58:24 GMT
    Plans have been scaled back for a luxury senior apartment complex that would have been Norfolk's second tallest building.More
    Plans have been scaled back for a luxury senior apartment complex that would have been Norfolk's second tallest building.More

  • Dover Man Wanted For Stabbing and Threatening to Kill

    Dover Man Wanted For Stabbing and Threatening to Kill

    Jun 03, 2018 4:37 PM2018-06-03 20:37:00 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-06-03 20:38:48 GMT
    DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are looking for a man they stay stabbed and threatened to kill another person in a parking lot. Police say they were dispatched to a fight in progress at the Dover Estates on Webbs Lane around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. OnceMore
    DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are looking for a man they stay stabbed and threatened to kill another person in a parking lot. Police say they were dispatched to a fight in progress at the Dover Estates on Webbs Lane around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. OnceMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Dover Man Wanted For Stabbing and Threatening to Kill

    Dover Man Wanted For Stabbing and Threatening to Kill

    Jun 03, 2018 4:37 PM2018-06-03 20:37:00 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-06-03 20:38:48 GMT
    DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are looking for a man they stay stabbed and threatened to kill another person in a parking lot. Police say they were dispatched to a fight in progress at the Dover Estates on Webbs Lane around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. OnceMore
    DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are looking for a man they stay stabbed and threatened to kill another person in a parking lot. Police say they were dispatched to a fight in progress at the Dover Estates on Webbs Lane around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. OnceMore

  • Ocean City Police Investigating Alleged Embezzlement at Church

    Ocean City Police Investigating Alleged Embezzlement at Church

    Jun 02, 2018 9:12 PM2018-06-03 01:12:00 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 9:12 PM EDT2018-06-03 01:12:32 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Police Department says an employee at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church is under investigation for embezzling thousands of dollars. Police say in mid-May, the church reported that an employee had embezzled a large sum ofMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Police Department says an employee at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church is under investigation for embezzling thousands of dollars. Police say in mid-May, the church reported that an employee had embezzled a large sum ofMore

  • Rainy Weather Continues to Hit Delmarva

    Rainy Weather Continues to Hit Delmarva

    Jun 03, 2018 4:30 PM2018-06-03 20:30:00 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-06-03 20:30:55 GMT
    Cars drive through partially flooded streets in Milton, Del. during torrential downpour. (Photo: WBOC)Cars drive through partially flooded streets in Milton, Del. during torrential downpour. (Photo: WBOC)
    Cars drive through partially flooded streets in Milton, Del. during torrential downpour. (Photo: WBOC)Cars drive through partially flooded streets in Milton, Del. during torrential downpour. (Photo: WBOC)
    It's rain, rain that won't go away, coming again for what seems like every day.More
    It's rain, rain that won't go away, coming again for what seems like every day.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices