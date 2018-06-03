Sheriff's Captain Arrested on Child Pornography Charge

Monday, June 4 2018 5:10 AM EDT2018-06-04 09:10:48 GMT
DOVER, Del. (AP) - Senate lawmakers in Delaware are poised to vote on a revised bill banning bump stocks, trigger cranks and similar devices that increase the rate of fire of semi-automatic firearms. The legislation up for consideration Tuesday is an amenMore
Sunday, June 3 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-06-03 20:38:48 GMT
DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are looking for a man they stay stabbed and threatened to kill another person in a parking lot. Police say they were dispatched to a fight in progress at the Dover Estates on Webbs Lane around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. OnceMore
Sunday, June 3 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-06-03 20:38:48 GMT
Saturday, June 2 2018 9:12 PM EDT2018-06-03 01:12:32 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Police Department says an employee at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church is under investigation for embezzling thousands of dollars. Police say in mid-May, the church reported that an employee had embezzled a large sum ofMore
Delaware State Police are looking for a man they stay stabbed and threatened to kill another person in a parking lot. Police say they were dispatched to a fight in progress at the Dover Estates on Webbs Lane around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
Friday, June 1 2018 9:45 PM EDT2018-06-02 01:45:03 GMT
The governor of Virginia has issued a pardon that strikes the conviction of a woman who was sentenced and convicted for disposing of a fetus that had died in her womb and led to a miscarriage in 2016.More
Thursday, May 31 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-05-31 12:27:32 GMT
Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, left, talks with supporters of Medicaid expansion as they celebrate a vote in the gallery of the Virginia Senate at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, May 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Virginia's governor is set to sign legislation in coming days expanding Medicaid after years of partisan battle.More
