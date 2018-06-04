Ocean City Police Searching for Missing Man

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City police are asking the public's help in locating a 23-year-old man reported as missing.
Police said Cesar Martinez Saravia of Montgomery County, Maryland, was last seen in the area of 49th Street in Ocean City at around 7 p.m. Saturday, June 2. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, pink shorts, black Jordan flip flops with white socks, and aviator sunglasses.
Saravia is further described as 5-foot-7, 158 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Has a 3-inch scar on his left forearm.
Social media outlets may have placed him in the area between 28th and 30th streets in Ocean City at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police.
Anyone with information on Saravia's whereabouts is asked to call the Ocean City Police Department at 410-723-6610. Tips may also be submitted online at oceancitymd.gov/police .
EASTON, Md.- The Easton Police Department has cited a 21-year-old man for carrying over 10 grams of marijuana. According to the Easton Police Department, officers pulled over 21-year-old Alexander Trout from Ellicott City for speeding. The traffic stop haMore
Temperatures across the Eastern Shore were a lot cooler today, bringing with it the windy and wet weather. Our Mid-Shore Bureau Chief Amy Lu went out today and found plenty of people who say enough with all the rain.
Delaware State Police are looking for a man they stay stabbed and threatened to kill another person in a parking lot. Police say they were dispatched to a fight in progress at the Dover Estates on Webbs Lane around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
Friday, June 1 2018 9:43 PM EDT2018-06-02 01:43:31 GMT
Advocates for Maryland's prisoners are pressing the mid-Atlantic state to scrap "senseless and harsh" regulations they say restrict the ability of inmates to access books and violates their constitutional rights.More
Friday, June 1 2018 4:06 PM EDT2018-06-01 20:06:38 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md.- If you're taking a taxi or uber in Ocean City, you may need to find a new place to be picked up. Ocean City Police is stressing the importance of not stopping at anywhere along Coastal Higway. Getting picked up or dropped off along the buMore
