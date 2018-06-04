Ocean City Police Searching for Missing Man - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ocean City Police Searching for Missing Man

Posted: Jun 04, 2018 8:59 AM Updated:
Cesar Martinez Saravia Cesar Martinez Saravia

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City police are asking the public's help in locating a 23-year-old man reported as missing.

Police said Cesar Martinez Saravia of Montgomery County, Maryland, was last seen in the area of 49th Street in Ocean City at around 7 p.m. Saturday, June 2. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, pink shorts, black Jordan flip flops with white socks, and aviator sunglasses. 

Saravia is further described as 5-foot-7, 158 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Has a 3-inch scar on his left forearm.

Social media outlets may have placed him in the area between 28th and 30th streets in Ocean City at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Anyone with information on Saravia's whereabouts is asked to call the Ocean City Police Department at 410-723-6610. Tips may also be submitted online at oceancitymd.gov/police .

   

 

 

 

