Delaware Man Gets 35 Years for Killing Daughter's Mother
Posted:
Jun 04, 2018 9:14 AM
Updated:
BEAR, Del. (AP)- A Delaware man who turned himself in to police for killing his daughter's mother has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Thirty-three-year-old Jerry Blankenship was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and a weapons charge in January. Authorities say he killed 25-year-old Jaclyn Engman last year.
Engman was his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child.
Blankenship's attorney, Kathryn van Amerongen, asked for leniency, citing his cooperation with police. She also said the only way he can communicate with his daughter is by sending a letter to her therapist, whose name he doesn't have.
Engman's mother, Marcia Lynn Engman, says Jacyln Engman "paid the ultimate price for loving him."
Monday, June 4 2018 8:00 AM EDT2018-06-04 12:00:45 GMT
EASTON, Md.- The Easton Police Department has cited a 21-year-old man for carrying over 10 grams of marijuana. According to the Easton Police Department, officers pulled over 21-year-old Alexander Trout from Ellicott City for speeding. The traffic stop haMore
Temperatures across the Eastern Shore were a lot cooler today, bringing with it the windy and wet weather. Our Mid-Shore Bureau Chief Amy Lu went out today and found plenty of people who say enough with all the rain.
Delaware State Police are looking for a man they stay stabbed and threatened to kill another person in a parking lot. Police say they were dispatched to a fight in progress at the Dover Estates on Webbs Lane around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
Monday, June 4 2018 7:55 AM EDT2018-06-04 11:55:45 GMT
MILLVILLE, Del.- The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire that occurred in Millville early Saturday evening. According to the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, firefighters responded to a home on the 38000 block of Sandy Cove RoadMore
Saturday, June 2 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-06-02 19:50:56 GMT
ELLENDALE, Del.- The Ellendale Police Department says one of their "Coffee with a Cop" events revealed a tip that led to an arrest of a Maryland fugitive. Police say on Saturday May 26th's "Coffee with a Cop," the department was told that a wanted woman mMore
Saturday, June 2 2018 3:34 PM EDT2018-06-02 19:34:59 GMT
SEAFORD, Del.- The Seaford Police Department says they've arrested a 40-year-old Millsboro woman for multiple drug charges, including a DUI. According to police, shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday, Seaford police were dispatched to a parking lot on the 2200More
