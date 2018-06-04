Delaware Man Gets 35 Years for Killing Daughter's Mother - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Man Gets 35 Years for Killing Daughter's Mother

Posted: Jun 04, 2018 9:14 AM Updated:

BEAR, Del. (AP)- A Delaware man who turned himself in to police for killing his daughter's mother has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.           

Thirty-three-year-old Jerry Blankenship was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and a weapons charge in January. Authorities say he killed 25-year-old Jaclyn Engman last year.           

Engman was his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child.           

Blankenship's attorney, Kathryn van Amerongen, asked for leniency, citing his cooperation with police. She also said the only way he can communicate with his daughter is by sending a letter to her therapist, whose name he doesn't have.           

Engman's mother, Marcia Lynn Engman, says Jacyln Engman "paid the ultimate price for loving him."

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Justices Side with Colorado Baker on Same-sex Wedding Cake

    Justices Side with Colorado Baker on Same-sex Wedding Cake

    Jun 04, 2018 10:52 AM2018-06-04 14:52:00 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-06-04 15:51:20 GMT
    In this March 10, 2014, file photo, Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips decorates a cake inside his store in Lakewood, Colo. (Photo: AP) In this March 10, 2014, file photo, Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips decorates a cake inside his store in Lakewood, Colo. (Photo: AP)
    In this March 10, 2014, file photo, Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips decorates a cake inside his store in Lakewood, Colo. (Photo: AP)In this March 10, 2014, file photo, Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips decorates a cake inside his store in Lakewood, Colo. (Photo: AP)
    The Supreme Court ruled narrowly Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. But the court is not deciding the big issue in the case.More
    The Supreme Court ruled narrowly Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. But the court is not deciding the big issue in the case.More

  • Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Greenwood Crash

    Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Greenwood Crash

    Jun 04, 2018 10:26 AM2018-06-04 14:26:00 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 10:26 AM EDT2018-06-04 14:26:17 GMT
    A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a pickup in Greenwood, Delaware.More
    A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a pickup in Greenwood, Delaware.More

  • Updated: Dover Man Wanted for Stabbing Turns Self in

    Dover Man Wanted For Stabbing and Threatening to Kill

    Jun 03, 2018 4:37 PM2018-06-03 20:37:00 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 9:51 AM EDT2018-06-04 13:51:22 GMT
    A man wanted for stabbing and threatening to kill another person in a parking lot in Dover, Delaware, has turned himself in to police.More
    A man wanted for stabbing and threatening to kill another person in a parking lot in Dover, Delaware, has turned himself in to police. More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices