Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Greenwood Crash

GREENWOOD, Del.– A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a pickup in Greenwood.

Delaware State Police said the incident happened at around 9 p.m. Friday as a Kawasaki Sport motorcycle, operated by a 22-year-old Harbeson man, was traveling westbound on Woodbridge Road west of Adams Road.

Police said the motorcycle was reported to be moving at an excessive rate of speed with no headlight on. Investigators said that meantime, a GMC pickup truck, operated by a 60-year-old Greenwood man, was traveling eastbound on Woodbridge Road and attempting to make a lefthand turn onto a private farm lane.

Police said that as the truck started to make the northbound turn, the left front headlight was struck by the motorcycle. The Kawasaki continued westbound in the grass prior to laying the down in the ditch. The truck came to a controlled stop in the area of the collision.

Police said the operator of the unregistered motorcycle, who was wearing a DOT-compliant motorcycle helmet, was initially transported by ambulance to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. Due to the extent of the serious injuries he was then transported the Christiana Hospital for further treatment. Traffic warrants are pending.

The driver of the pickup was not injured in the crash.

Woodbridge Road in the area of the collision was impacted for approximately two hours as the crash was investigated and cleared.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Trooper C. Morris at Troop 5 by calling 302-337-1090.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.