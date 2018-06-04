Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Greenwood Crash

Temperatures across the Eastern Shore were a lot cooler today, bringing with it the windy and wet weather. Our Mid-Shore Bureau Chief Amy Lu went out today and found plenty of people who say enough with all the rain.More
Temperatures across the Eastern Shore were a lot cooler today, bringing with it the windy and wet weather. Our Mid-Shore Bureau Chief Amy Lu went out today and found plenty of people who say enough with all the rain.More
Delaware State Police are looking for a man they stay stabbed and threatened to kill another person in a parking lot. Police say they were dispatched to a fight in progress at the Dover Estates on Webbs Lane around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.More
Delaware State Police are looking for a man they stay stabbed and threatened to kill another person in a parking lot. Police say they were dispatched to a fight in progress at the Dover Estates on Webbs Lane around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.More