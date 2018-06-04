Hospitals File Baby Footprints in Missing Children Database - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Hospitals File Baby Footprints in Missing Children Database

Posted: Jun 04, 2018 2:16 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Some Delaware hospitals are putting images of the faces and footprints of newborns into a system to make it easier for families to identify missing infants.           

The information is entered into the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children database within hours of the baby being born. A photo of the baby's face and a footprint scan also are entered into the Bayhealth hospitals' electronic records.           

Kent General and Milford Memorial hospital nurses started using an electric scanner called CertaScan in the past year to capture more detailed footprints than previously possible with ink. Hospital officials say Bayhealth is the only Delaware health system using this technology.           

The officials say the cost is covered by the hospital and is less than $10 per patient.

           

