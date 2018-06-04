Hospitals File Baby Footprints in Missing Children Database
Posted:
Jun 04, 2018 2:16 PM
Updated:
DOVER, Del. (AP)- Some Delaware hospitals are putting images of the faces and footprints of newborns into a system to make it easier for families to identify missing infants.
The information is entered into the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children database within hours of the baby being born. A photo of the baby's face and a footprint scan also are entered into the Bayhealth hospitals' electronic records.
Kent General and Milford Memorial hospital nurses started using an electric scanner called CertaScan in the past year to capture more detailed footprints than previously possible with ink. Hospital officials say Bayhealth is the only Delaware health system using this technology.
The officials say the cost is covered by the hospital and is less than $10 per patient.
Monday, June 4 2018 8:00 AM EDT2018-06-04 12:00:45 GMT
EASTON, Md.- The Easton Police Department has cited a 21-year-old man for carrying over 10 grams of marijuana. According to the Easton Police Department, officers pulled over 21-year-old Alexander Trout from Ellicott City for speeding. The traffic stop haMore
The Easton Police Department has cited a 21-year-old man for carrying more than 10 grams of marijuana.More
Delaware State Police are looking for a man they stay stabbed and threatened to kill another person in a parking lot. Police say they were dispatched to a fight in progress at the Dover Estates on Webbs Lane around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
Delaware State Police are looking for a man they stay stabbed and threatened to kill another person in a parking lot. Police say they were dispatched to a fight in progress at the Dover Estates on Webbs Lane around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
Temperatures across the Eastern Shore were a lot cooler today, bringing with it the windy and wet weather. Our Mid-Shore Bureau Chief Amy Lu went out today and found plenty of people who say enough with all the rain.
Temperatures across the Eastern Shore were a lot cooler today, bringing with it the windy and wet weather. Our Mid-Shore Bureau Chief Amy Lu went out today and found plenty of people who say enough with all the rain.
Monday, June 4 2018 7:55 AM EDT2018-06-04 11:55:45 GMT
MILLVILLE, Del.- The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire that occurred in Millville early Saturday evening. According to the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, firefighters responded to a home on the 38000 block of Sandy Cove RoadMore
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire that occurred in Millville early Saturday evening. More
Saturday, June 2 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-06-02 19:50:56 GMT
ELLENDALE, Del.- The Ellendale Police Department says one of their "Coffee with a Cop" events revealed a tip that led to an arrest of a Maryland fugitive. Police say on Saturday May 26th's "Coffee with a Cop," the department was told that a wanted woman mMore
ELLENDALE, Del.- The Ellendale Police Department says one of their "Coffee with a Cop" events revealed a tip that led to an arrest of a Maryland fugitive. Police say on Saturday May 26th's "Coffee with a Cop," the department was told that a wanted woman mMore