Fire Deaths on the Rise in Virginia

Delaware State Police are looking for a man they stay stabbed and threatened to kill another person in a parking lot. Police say they were dispatched to a fight in progress at the Dover Estates on Webbs Lane around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.More
Delaware State Police are looking for a man they stay stabbed and threatened to kill another person in a parking lot. Police say they were dispatched to a fight in progress at the Dover Estates on Webbs Lane around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.More
Temperatures across the Eastern Shore were a lot cooler today, bringing with it the windy and wet weather. Our Mid-Shore Bureau Chief Amy Lu went out today and found plenty of people who say enough with all the rain.More
Temperatures across the Eastern Shore were a lot cooler today, bringing with it the windy and wet weather. Our Mid-Shore Bureau Chief Amy Lu went out today and found plenty of people who say enough with all the rain.More
A Virginia man has slurped down 40 dozen oysters to claim victory at this year's World Oyster Eating Championship in New Orleans.More
A Virginia man has slurped down 40 dozen oysters to claim victory at this year's World Oyster Eating Championship in New Orleans.More
Authorities in Virginia are expected to resume their search for a person who went missing during flash floods last week.More
Authorities in Virginia are expected to resume their search for a person who went missing during flash floods last week.More
The number of people who've died in fires in Virginia is up by 40 percent this year.More
The number of people who've died in fires in Virginia is up by 40 percent this year.More
Virginia's Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to the state's 2011 redistricting process and found that 11 challenged state House and Senate districts are constitutionally valid.More
Virginia's Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to the state's 2011 redistricting process and found that 11 challenged state House and Senate districts are constitutionally valid.More