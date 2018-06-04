Fire Deaths on the Rise in Virginia - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Fire Deaths on the Rise in Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP)- The number of people who've died in fires in Virginia is up by 40 percent this year.

Fires claimed the lives of 35 people across the state as of May 29. At that time last year, 28 people had died.

The Virginia Department of Fire Programs said smoking was behind most of the fire deaths. Other causes included portable heaters, candles and electrical problems.

Most of the victims were older adults. The median age of the deceased was 70 years old. Many had mobility issues.

State fire marshal Brian McGraw said some deaths can be specifically tied to smoking in bed or smoking while on home oxygen. Another cause was improper disposal of cigarette butts, including throwing them into mulch.

 

