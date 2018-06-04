Search continues for missing person swept away in flood - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Search Continues for Missing Person Swept Away by Flood

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Authorities in Virginia are expected to resume their search for a person who went missing during flash floods last week.

The Daily Progress in Charlottesville reported that search and rescue personnel would continue searching Monday using dog and boat teams.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue personnel had postponed operations Sunday after officials determined that rainfall and increased creek depth had created unsafe conditions.

The missing individual was one of two people swept away in a Toyota Prius by a rain-swollen Ivy Creek on Wednesday. The body of one of the victims was found Thursday.

Authorities on Saturday also found the body of a Culpeper County woman who went missing in Madison County after the vehicle she was in got caught up in flood waters. 

