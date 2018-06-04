Pedestrian Safety Campaign Kicks Off at Delaware Beaches

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Delaware State Police and other local and state agencies say now is the time to prevent pedestrian accidents in Sussex County.

On Monday, officials kicked off the Pedestrian Safety at the Beach campaign at the Sussex Family YMCA in Rehoboth Beach. There, authorities stated that the highest number of pedestrian deaths in the area take place during the summer, and 60 percent of them involve alcohol and drivers failing to see the pedestrian cross the road.

The Office of Highway Safety had glow in the dark bracelets and reflectors on hand to help combat the issue.

"More people are here at the beach. That means more motorists and more pedestrians as well as bicyclists and there's an opportunity for tragedy," says Office of Highway Safety Director Jana Simpler. "We want to make sure we are sharing information with them about safe pedestrian habits, safe motoring habits and safe bicycling habits to ensure everyone has a terrific summer."

Bike safety was also touched upon at the event, as the state implemented new bicycle laws late last year.