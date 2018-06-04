City of Salisbury Looks to Make Changes to Areas Along Route 13

SALISBURY, Md.- The city of Salisbury presented changes to an area of Route 13 that is prone to accidents because of its design.

Commonly known as the "S-curve" near Peninsula Regional Medical Center has an accident rap sheet that's a dozen pages long. The city says in an effort to decrease the number of accidents near South Division Street, they're proposing to block three access points to the highway. The blocked points on Mitchell and South Division Streets would then force traffic to the signaled intersection on Vine Street.

"People come around those curves at a high rate of speed, it's hard to see them at a stop, pulling out into traffic that's moving so it's just a difficult area to navigate," Director of Infrastructure and Development Amanda Pollack said.

The city council tabled the discussion because of questions on possible effects to emergency routes. Pollack says she's received letters of support for the proposed changes from the Maryland State Highway Administration, Salisbury Fire Department and PRMC.

"Ambulances don't tend to take South Division Street. They take Vine Street so it didn't sound like it was impacting the route for emergency vehicles," Pollack said.

But while it might not affect those cars, Ezequiel Santana is worried the direct access to Mitchell Street from Route 13 will affect his customers at the Salisbury Barbershop.

"It's going to be annoying because this is the parking lot we use in here and it's not going to be good for us," Santana said.

Pollack says if the council decides they are ready to vote after Monday's work session, two more public readings would be required at council meetings before an approval could be finalized. She says she's hoping to have the work completed in six months.