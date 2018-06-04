Organ Found On Sidewalk Outside of Peninsula Regional Medical Center

SALISBURY, Md.- A bizarre discovery on Monday afternoon when officials at Peninsula Regional Medical Center were notified that an organ was on the sidewalk outside of the hospital along Route 13.

PRMC Special Police Chief Bo Kennedy says medical examiners and investigators determined it was not human remains, but believe it was a deer's heart.

Kennedy says Salisbury Police and Criminal Investigation Units assisted with the call before medical personnel removed the heart from the scene and disposed it. At this time Kennedy says PRMC is trusting the official's opinions and does not foresee an investigation into how the organ got onto the sidewalk in Salisbury.