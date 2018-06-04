Organ Found On Sidewalk Outside of Peninsula Regional Medical Ce - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Organ Found On Sidewalk Outside of Peninsula Regional Medical Center

Posted: Jun 04, 2018 5:16 PM Updated:

SALISBURY, Md.- A bizarre discovery on Monday afternoon when officials at Peninsula Regional Medical Center were notified that an organ was on the sidewalk outside of the hospital along Route 13.

   

PRMC Special Police Chief Bo Kennedy says medical examiners and investigators determined it was not human remains, but believe it was a deer's heart. 

   

Kennedy says Salisbury Police and Criminal Investigation Units assisted with the call before medical personnel removed the heart from the scene and disposed it. At this time Kennedy says PRMC is trusting the official's opinions and does not foresee an investigation into how the organ got onto the sidewalk in Salisbury. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Salisbury Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Armed Robbery

    Salisbury Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Armed Robbery

    Jun 04, 2018 9:34 PM2018-06-05 01:34:00 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 9:34 PM EDT2018-06-05 01:34:58 GMT
    A 19-year-old was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for an armed robbery that led to the death of a Salisbury man.More
    A 19-year-old was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for an armed robbery that led to the death of a Salisbury man.More

  • Prescription Drug Assistance Program Restored for Delaware Seniors

    Prescription Drug Assistance Program Restored for Delaware Seniors

    Jun 04, 2018 8:07 PM2018-06-05 00:07:00 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 8:07 PM EDT2018-06-05 00:07:23 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- Delaware lawmakers have given preliminary approval on using funds to pay for a program used to fund a program aimed at helping needy seniors pay for prescription drugs. Lawmakers last week on the Joint Finance Committee approved using $2 mMore
    DOVER, Del. --- Delaware lawmakers have given preliminary approval on using funds to pay for a program used to fund a program aimed at helping needy seniors pay for prescription drugs. Lawmakers last week on the Joint Finance Committee approved using $2 mMore

  • Rain Postpones Conclusion of Frederica Interchange

    Rain Postpones Conclusion of Frederica Interchange

    Jun 04, 2018 7:50 PM2018-06-04 23:50:00 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 7:51 PM EDT2018-06-04 23:51:07 GMT
    FREDERICA, Del. --- A rainy spring has caused the opening date for the South Frederica Interchange along State Route 1 to be postponed until likely in early July, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation. DelDOT spokesman C.R. McLeod said ofMore
    FREDERICA, Del. --- A rainy spring has caused the opening date for the South Frederica Interchange along State Route 1 to be postponed until likely in early July, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation. DelDOT spokesman C.R. McLeod said ofMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices