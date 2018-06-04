Mosquitoes Storm Through Delmarva - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Mosquitoes Storm Through Delmarva

Posted: Jun 04, 2018 5:17 PM Updated:

SALISBURY, Md. - Wet weather on Delmarva has brought along with it plenty of mosquitoes. Wicomico County says the slick roads have stopped county trucks from reaching and spraying people's yards. To help, the county is now urging people to get rid of any places with standing water.

With mosquito mister in hand, Accurate Pest Control exterminator, Michael Benson, is on a mission to kill - spraying insecticide over tall grasses and trees and killing Maryland's biggest pest.

More than a foot of rain hit many parts of Delmarva this past month, bringing with it plenty of mosquitoes.

Benson says he's never been busier.

"It's been increasing ever year for the last several years. "This is the worst year we've had where we're getting calls constantly and consistently," Benson said.

It's also a busy time for the Ace Hardware store in Salisbury. In its Outdoor Living section, shelves of what-would-be insect repellant lie empty.

"We had a lot of people coming in looking our bug zappers. We just can't keep it in stock. We sold out in less than twelve hours," General Manager, Kelly Jarvis, said.

Repellant and a professional spray will help, but experts like Jarvis and Benson say getting rid of those pools of water is a good first step.

"Just look around the yard and do anything you can do to prevent standing water. It's sometimes unavoidable in ditches and things like that but any small thing can help," Benson said.

Jarvis says if you're planning to buy insect repellant look for anything that has deet in it.

Benson says the mosquitoes likely won't start to die off until October.

 

