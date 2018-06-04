Tri-Community Mediation Hold Discussions on How People Address Race

Tri-Community Mediation Hold Discussions on How People Address R - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

SALISBURY, Md.- On Monday night Tri-Community Mediation hosted the first of three screenings and discussions on how community members address race. 

After three confidential conversations with a variety of community members over the last couple of months, the organization put together a 26 minute-long video to present to the public.  Tri-Community leaders say they've already learned so much about people's thoughts and opinions through the confidential conversations.  That's what prompted them to take another step forward in opening up the dialogue to the public. 

"A lot of people have these conversations maybe at like your dinner table, but you really don't have them out in the community with community members. Or some people just don't have these conversations at all because you're being taught not to talk about it. Just the idea of coming to the table with people that you don't know, but just people in the community just coming and sitting down and having the conversation is pretty cool," Community Conversations on Race Coordinator Niccole Oliver said.  

If you're interested in attending one of the upcoming screenings and discussions, the next two are as follows:

Tuesday June 5th

5:30-7 p.m. at the Charles H. Chipman Cultural Center

 

Tuesday June 12th

6-7:30 p.m. at Salisbury University in Fulton Hall 111

