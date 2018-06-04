Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Wanted Laurel Man

ELLENDALE, Del.- A traffic stop in Ellendale led to the arrest of a Laurel man wanted on numerous charges.

Jerome C. Smith, Jr., 32, was stopped on North Old State Road for expired tags. Smith allegedly could not provide a driver's license and gave a false name, police said.

Smith was arrested for criminal impersonation, driving while suspended, expired tags and failure to have a registration card in possession. He was turned over to the Millsboro Police Department, where he was charged for menacing, criminal mischief under $1,000 and disorderly conduct.

Additionally, Smith was wanted by Justice of the Peace Court 2 on a capias warrant for failure to reinstate and by Justice of the Peace Court 3 for driving without a valid license.

He was released on a $1,5000 unsecured bond.