Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Wanted Laurel Man

ELLENDALE, Del.- A traffic stop in Ellendale led to the arrest of a Laurel man wanted on numerous charges.
Jerome C. Smith, Jr., 32, was stopped on North Old State Road for expired tags. Smith allegedly could not provide a driver's license and gave a false name, police said.
Smith was arrested for criminal impersonation, driving while suspended, expired tags and failure to have a registration card in possession. He was turned over to the Millsboro Police Department, where he was charged for menacing, criminal mischief under $1,000 and disorderly conduct.
Additionally, Smith was wanted by Justice of the Peace Court 2 on a capias warrant for failure to reinstate and by Justice of the Peace Court 3 for driving without a valid license.
He was released on a $1,5000 unsecured bond.
Delaware State Police are looking for a man they stay stabbed and threatened to kill another person in a parking lot. Police say they were dispatched to a fight in progress at the Dover Estates on Webbs Lane around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
Temperatures across the Eastern Shore were a lot cooler today, bringing with it the windy and wet weather. Our Mid-Shore Bureau Chief Amy Lu went out today and found plenty of people who say enough with all the rain.
