Ellendale Woman Arrested For Theft

Milford, Del.- An Ellendale woman was arrested following a theft investigation in Milford.

In November 2017, officers were dispatched to a local business in reference to an internal theft. The investigation revealed that the business had been audited and the reports showed that they were short several hundred dollars of product, according to Milford police.

Management reviewed surveillance footage to determine where the shortage was coming from. Between Nov. 13 and Nov. 27, they allegedly observed Tiara Schneider, 27, conducting transactions where she would select an option on the cash register to open it, would set aside the customer's money and then give them change from the register. Schneider would allegedly put that set aside money in her pocket or a bag, police said.

Management accused Schneider of stealing merchandise from the store, as well, police said.

Officers obtained a warrant for Schneider in reference to the thefts. She was charged with theft under $1,500 June 1.

Additionally, it was learned that she had several active court capiases for her arrest. Schneider had a presentment through Justice of the Peace Court 3. She received a $500 unsecured bail and no contact order with her previous employer for the theft case, but she was committed to the Department of Corrections in default of $690 secured bail in reference to her outstanding capiases.