Rain Postpones Conclusion of Frederica Interchange

FREDERICA, Del. --- A rainy spring has caused the opening date for the South Frederica Interchange along State Route 1 to be postponed until likely in early July, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.

DelDOT spokesman C.R. McLeod said of the last 60 or so work days for the project, about 30 of them have been impacted by weather. As a result of those days being lost and other weather issues in recent months, the project likely will be finished in July.

McLeod said wet weather typically prevents work like laying concrete or cement from being completed.

"Having very wet conditions here does not help us accomplish that so we're really hoping we get into a drier stretch of weather here," he said.

Wet weather has also impacted work at the Little Heaven Bypass, just north of the Frederica interchange.