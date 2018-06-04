Salisbury Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Armed Robbery

SALISBURY, Md. - A 19-year-old was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for an armed robbery that led to the death of a Salisbury man.

Police say on June 10, 2017, in the area of Middle Neck Dr., Courtlen Dezire Coston along with two co-defendants, knocked on a door and attempted a home invasion.

On June 1, the Honorable S. James Sarbanes, Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County sentenced Coston to 20 years active incarceration for armed robbery and five years on a firearm charge

of illegal possession of a regulated firearm, concurrent with the 20-year sentence.

On March 23, Coston pleaded guilty by way of an Alford plea. Sentencing had been postponed to allow for a pre-sentence investigation.

According to officers, co-defendant Ryan Holden shot and killed the homeowner, Anthony Cropper, during the attempted home invasion. Holden was convicted by a Wicomico County jury on May 8, of first-degree murder.

Wicomico County Ad Interim State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie L. Dykes commended the members of the Salisbury Police Department (SPD) Criminal Investigations Division and the Maryland State Police (MSP) for their work in the investigation. She specifically thanked SPD Detective/Corporal Brandon Caton, and MSP Homicide Unit Detective/Sergeant Kyle Clark, as lead investigators. SA Dykes also thanked Senior Assistant State’s Attorneys Kristen Schultz, and Karen Dean, who prosecuted the case.

For more information or for an interview, please call the Office of the State’s Attorney Public Information Officer S/I C. Wendlandt at (443) 497-1787.