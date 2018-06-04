Salisbury Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Armed Robbery

Wet weather on Delmarva has brought along with it plenty of mosquitoes. Wicomico County says the slick roads have stopped county trucks from reaching and spraying people's yards. To help, the county is now urging people to get rid of any places with standing water.More
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.More
Police arrested seven people after discovering crack cocaine, powder cocaine and heroin inside of a home in Laurel.More
