Democrats Vying for Governor Find Much to Agree on at Debate

BALTIMORE (AP)- Maryland Democratic candidates for governor are finding a lot of agreement with each other during a debate.

Seven candidates debated Tuesday on the radio on WOLB-AM's Larry Young Morning Show.

The debate included former NAACP had Ben Jealous and Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker. State Sen. Richard Madaleno, Jim Shea, Valerie Ervin, Krish Vignarajah and Alec Ross also took part.

They agreed that they would not support mandatory minimum prison sentences, if elected. They also agreed they would support more gun control. As for legalizing marijuana, they all supported that as well.

The candidates also discussed they're support for historically black colleges and how they would work to attract businesses to Baltimore.

They candidates were scheduled to attend a televised debate later Tuesday with The Baltimore Sun and WJZ-TV.