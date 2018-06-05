Democrats Vying for Governor Find Much to Agree on at Debate
Jun 05, 2018 10:12 AM
BALTIMORE (AP)- Maryland Democratic candidates for governor are finding a lot of agreement with each other during a debate.
Seven candidates debated Tuesday on the radio on WOLB-AM's Larry Young Morning Show.
The debate included former NAACP had Ben Jealous and Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker. State Sen. Richard Madaleno, Jim Shea, Valerie Ervin, Krish Vignarajah and Alec Ross also took part.
They agreed that they would not support mandatory minimum prison sentences, if elected. They also agreed they would support more gun control. As for legalizing marijuana, they all supported that as well.
The candidates also discussed they're support for historically black colleges and how they would work to attract businesses to Baltimore.
They candidates were scheduled to attend a televised debate later Tuesday with The Baltimore Sun and WJZ-TV.
Maryland's Democratic candidates for governor focused much of their second televised debate Wednesday on painful recent events in the state, including the death of a Baltimore County police officer and devastating flooding in Ellicott City.More
On Monday, Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced the agency has filed a complaint in Superior Court against Mountaire Farms in regards to the poultry company's wastewater violations.More
Water quality advisories have been issued for Slaughter Beach, Lewes Beach South, Lewes Beach North and Broadkill Beach until 3 p.m. Wednesday following bacterial results which were above the recreational water quality standard.More
Wet weather on Delmarva has brought along with it plenty of mosquitoes. Wicomico County says the slick roads have stopped county trucks from reaching and spraying people's yards. To help, the county is now urging people to get rid of any places with standing water.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.
EASTON, Md.- The Easton Police Department has cited a 21-year-old man for carrying over 10 grams of marijuana. According to the Easton Police Department, officers pulled over 21-year-old Alexander Trout from Ellicott City for speeding. The traffic stop haMore
