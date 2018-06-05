Housing Nonprofit Resists Delaware Labor Law Investigation
Jun 05, 2018 10:53 AM
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Delaware's labor department is taking the operators of a construction training program to court after participants said the nonprofit used them as free labor.
Labor law enforcement officers asked a Superior Court judge to order Interfaith Community Housing of Delaware to provide the subpoenaed records related to its HomeWorks program.
Labor Secretary Cerron Cade called the nonprofit's rejection of the department's April 12 request for information "quite surprising." Interfaith is obligated by state law and a 2016 grant contract to make its records available.
Interfaith's attorney, Thomas Marconi, says the demands amount to "unreasonable search and seizure." He also argues the Delaware Workplace Fraud Act, on which the investigation is predicated, doesn't apply because the nonprofit developer isn't in the construction services industry that the act governs.
On Monday, Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced the agency has filed a complaint in Superior Court against Mountaire Farms in regards to the poultry company's wastewater violations.More
Water quality advisories have been issued for Slaughter Beach, Lewes Beach South, Lewes Beach North and Broadkill Beach until 3 p.m. Wednesday following bacterial results which were above the recreational water quality standard.More
Wet weather on Delmarva has brought along with it plenty of mosquitoes. Wicomico County says the slick roads have stopped county trucks from reaching and spraying people's yards. To help, the county is now urging people to get rid of any places with standing water.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.
On Monday, Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced the agency has filed a complaint in Superior Court against Mountaire Farms in regards to the poultry company's wastewater violations.More
Water quality advisories have been issued for Slaughter Beach, Lewes Beach South, Lewes Beach North and Broadkill Beach until 3 p.m. Wednesday following bacterial results which were above the recreational water quality standard.More
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Delaware State Police and other local and state agencies say now is the time to prevent pedestrian accidents in Sussex County. On Monday, officials kicked off the Pedestrian Safety at the BeachMore
A rainy spring has caused the opening date for the South Frederica Interchange along State Route 1 to be postponed until likely in early July, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.More
DOVER, Del. --- Delaware lawmakers have given preliminary approval on using funds to pay for a program used to fund a program aimed at helping needy seniors pay for prescription drugs. Lawmakers last week on the Joint Finance Committee approved using $2 mMore
