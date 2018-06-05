Housing Nonprofit Resists Delaware Labor Law Investigation - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Housing Nonprofit Resists Delaware Labor Law Investigation

Posted: Jun 05, 2018 10:53 AM Updated:

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Delaware's labor department is taking the operators of a construction training program to court after participants said the nonprofit used them as free labor.           

Labor law enforcement officers asked a Superior Court judge to order Interfaith Community Housing of Delaware to provide the subpoenaed records related to its HomeWorks program.           

Labor Secretary Cerron Cade called the nonprofit's rejection of the department's April 12 request for information "quite surprising." Interfaith is obligated by state law and a 2016 grant contract to make its records available.           

Interfaith's attorney, Thomas Marconi, says the demands amount to "unreasonable search and seizure." He also argues the Delaware Workplace Fraud Act, on which the investigation is predicated, doesn't apply because the nonprofit developer isn't in the construction services industry that the act governs.

