New Feature Stalls Maryland Medical Marijuana Online System

LINTHICUM, Md. (AP)- Officials say the introduction of a patient-facing feature overwhelmed the online system that tracks medical marijuana in Maryland.

A Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission spokeswoman says that heavy use on Friday and Saturday slowed and prevented purchases at dispensaries across the state. Jennifer White says the problem was caused by a new feature that allows patients to log in to Metrc and see how much medical marijuana they had bought and were still permitted to buy in a 30-day period.

The system's vendor, Florida-based Franwell, shut off patient access Saturday, returning Metrc to normal for dispensaries.

White says the commission has asked to restore the feature, but has no timeline.