New Feature Stalls Maryland Medical Marijuana Online System

New Feature Stalls Maryland Medical Marijuana Online System

Posted: Jun 05, 2018 12:53 PM Updated:

LINTHICUM, Md. (AP)- Officials say the introduction of a patient-facing feature overwhelmed the online system that tracks medical marijuana in Maryland.           

A Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission spokeswoman says that heavy use on Friday and Saturday slowed and prevented purchases at dispensaries across the state. Jennifer White says the problem was caused by a new feature that allows patients to log in to Metrc and see how much medical marijuana they had bought and were still permitted to buy in a 30-day period.           

The system's vendor, Florida-based Franwell, shut off patient access Saturday, returning Metrc to normal for dispensaries.           

White says the commission has asked to restore the feature, but has no timeline.

