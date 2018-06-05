Drywall Company Pickets Salisbury Auto Dealership - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Drywall Contractor Pickets Salisbury Auto Dealership

Posted: Jun 05, 2018 1:29 PM Updated:
Workers from T&D Drywall picketed in front of CarMax in Salisbury on Tuesday, demanding payment for work the subcontractor completed on the dealership's building in December. (Photo: WBOC) Workers from T&D Drywall picketed in front of CarMax in Salisbury on Tuesday, demanding payment for work the subcontractor completed on the dealership's building in December. (Photo: WBOC)

SALISBURY, Md.- Employees of a local drywall contractor on Tuesday were protesting outside the  CarMax dealership in Salisbury, demanding money for work they did at the dealership six months ago.

Employees of T&D Drywall held up various signs in front of the recently built dealership on North Salisbury Boulevard. Some of the signs read, "T&D Drywall Demands Their Money!" and "We Want Our $$ Now!" 

Todd Tullous, president of T&D Drywall said his company is owed $24,000 for the work it completed at the dealership last December. 

The group held signs demanding payment, with some reading "Pay Us." 

Tullous said better protections are needed for sub-contractors in Maryland.

"We plan to come back every week until we get something resolved or have to go through the court, but I imagine we might as well let the local people know what this company did to the local people," he said. 

Tullous said T&D Drywall was hired as a subcontractor by Ohio-based Omni Construction Co. An employee of Omni told WBOC the company has no comment. 

CarMax's corporate office said in a statement, "CarMax is aware of the dispute between T&D Drywall and Omni Construction. The two parties are working to resolve this matter."

