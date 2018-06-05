Recreational Water Advisories Issued for 4 Sussex Beaches
Jun 05, 2018 2:25 PM
EASTERN SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Water quality advisories have been issued for Slaughter Beach, Lewes Beach South, Lewes Beach North and Broadkill Beach until 3 p.m. Wednesday following bacterial results which were above the recreational water quality standard, according to Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
DNREC said that at this time of year thousands of migrating shorebirds visit the Delaware Bay coast and the droppings they leave behind contain the same fecal indicator bacteria used to test recreational water quality. Increased rainfall can result in these indicator bacteria washing into the near shore waters.
Additional water quality samples have been taken at the aforementioned beaches and the advisory will be lifted once indicator bacteria levels are within the recreational water limits, according to DNREC.
