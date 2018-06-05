Delmarva Reacts to No Swim Suits in Miss America Competition - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delmarva Reacts to No Swim Suits in Miss America Competition

Posted: Jun 05, 2018 4:29 PM Updated:

SALISBURY, Md.- It's out with the old and in with the new for the Miss America Organization. They're getting rid of the swim suit portion of the competition. The Miss America Board of Directors Chairwoman, Gretchen Carlson, announced the move Tuesday morning.

The organization says it doesn't want to be known as a beauty pageant, but rather a competition. The organization says they're making these big decisions to be more inclusive of women of all sizes and will no longer judge contestants on their appearance. Some, like Rachel Taylor and Jameelah Wallace, agree with the new changes.

"I think it's a good step in a positive direction towards showing more value to what a woman thinks than what she looks like," Taylor said.

"Without it, it gives more women the chance to wear different things that aren't so revealing," Wallace said.

But it's a harder pill to swallow for others. Besides her role as a radio host at WBOC, April Brilliant has been involved in the pageant industry for 35 years.

"I was a former Miss America title holder here locally on Delmarva, and then I was Miss Maryland Unites States," Brilliant said.

Brilliant is now a pageant coach for young girls looking to get involved in competitions here on Delmarva. Brilliant explains the swim suit portion of the competition doesn't sexualize women.

"It's not necessarily about beauty per say, but having an overall pride in the way you look and present yourself," she said.

Another possible change the Miss America Organization could be making, getting rid of evening gowns.
           
"It's glamorous, it's beautiful and as a contestant, you really do get to feel like the queen you are modeling an evening gown. So I'm very, very sad to see that go away if it does," Brilliant said.

As far when changes will be implemented, The Miss Delaware Scholarship Organization, who has a competition coming up on June 16th, is not changing any areas of the competition or scoring this year. That also goes for the outstanding teen competition as well.

The Miss America organization says it will provide further information on the changes to the state organizations during the summer months.


           

        

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Bump stock bill gets revised again in Delaware Senate

    Bump stock bill gets revised again in Delaware Senate

    Jun 05, 2018 7:45 PM2018-06-05 23:45:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-06-05 23:45:34 GMT
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)
    DOVER, Del. (AP) --- Senate lawmakers in Delaware have made yet another revision to a bill banning bump stocks, trigger cranks and similar devices that increase the rate of fire of semi-automatic firearms. The Senate approved the bill unanimously Tuesday More
    DOVER, Del. (AP) --- Senate lawmakers in Delaware have made yet another revision to a bill banning bump stocks, trigger cranks and similar devices that increase the rate of fire of semi-automatic firearms. The Senate approved the bill unanimously Tuesday More

  • Retired K-9 Police Officer Missing in Caroline County

    Retired K-9 Police Officer Missing in Caroline County

    Jun 05, 2018 6:51 PM2018-06-05 22:51:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 6:53 PM EDT2018-06-05 22:53:31 GMT
    They called him Baby Boy.More
    His family calls him Baby Boy.More

  • Delaware Launches Expanded Sports Betting

    Delaware Launches Expanded Sports Betting

    Jun 05, 2018 6:38 PM2018-06-05 22:38:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-06-05 22:38:12 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- Delaware on Tuesday launched expanded sports betting, a move aimed at attracting more people to the First State to bet on sports like professional football, basketball, baseball, and hockey. Gov. John Carney placed the first bet under the More
    DOVER, Del. --- Delaware on Tuesday launched expanded sports betting, a move aimed at attracting more people to the First State to bet on sports like professional football, basketball, baseball, and hockey. Gov. John Carney placed the first bet under the More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Organ Found On Sidewalk Outside of Peninsula Regional Medical Center

    Organ Found On Sidewalk Outside of Peninsula Regional Medical Center

    Jun 04, 2018 5:16 PM2018-06-04 21:16:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-06-05 11:44:01 GMT
    A bizarre discovery on Monday afternoon when officials at Peninsula Regional Medical Center were notified that an organ was on the sidewalk outside of the hospital along Route 13.More
    A bizarre discovery on Monday afternoon when officials at Peninsula Regional Medical Center were notified that an organ was on the sidewalk outside of the hospital along Business 13 in Salisbury.More

  • Updated: OC Police Locate Body of Missing Man

    Ocean City Police Searching for Missing Man

    Jun 04, 2018 8:59 AM2018-06-04 12:59:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:59 AM EDT2018-06-05 11:59:38 GMT
    Cesar Martinez SaraviaCesar Martinez Saravia
    Cesar Martinez SaraviaCesar Martinez Saravia
    Ocean City police say the body of a 23-year-old Mongtomery County, Maryland, man reported as missing has been located.More
    Ocean City police say they have located the body of a 23-year-old Mongtomery County, Maryland man reported as missing.More

  • Drywall Contractor Pickets Salisbury Auto Dealership

    Drywall Company Pickets Salisbury Auto Dealership

    Jun 05, 2018 1:29 PM2018-06-05 17:29:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 4:06 PM EDT2018-06-05 20:06:05 GMT
    Workers from T&D Drywall picketed in front of CarMax in Salisbury on Tuesday, demanding payment for work the subcontractor completed on the dealership's building in December. (Photo: WBOC)Workers from T&D Drywall picketed in front of CarMax in Salisbury on Tuesday, demanding payment for work the subcontractor completed on the dealership's building in December. (Photo: WBOC)
    Workers from T&D Drywall picketed in front of CarMax in Salisbury on Tuesday, demanding payment for work the subcontractor completed on the dealership's building in December. (Photo: WBOC)Workers from T&D Drywall picketed in front of CarMax in Salisbury on Tuesday, demanding payment for work the subcontractor completed on the dealership's building in December. (Photo: WBOC)
    Employees of a local drywall contractor on Tuesday were protesting outside the CarMax dealership in Salisbury, Maryland, demanding money for work they did at the dealership six months ago.More
    Employees of a local drywall contractor on Tuesday were protesting outside the CarMax dealership in Salisbury, Maryland, demanding money for work they did at the dealership six months ago.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Rain Postpones Conclusion of Frederica Interchange

    Rain Postpones Conclusion of Frederica Interchange

    A rainy spring has caused the opening date for the South Frederica Interchange along State Route 1 to be postponed until likely in early July, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.

    More

    A rainy spring has caused the opening date for the South Frederica Interchange along State Route 1 to be postponed until likely in early July, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.

    More

  • Mosquitoes Storm Through Delmarva

    Mosquitoes Storm Through Delmarva

    Wet weather on Delmarva has brought along with it plenty of mosquitoes. Wicomico County says the slick roads have stopped county trucks from reaching and spraying people's yards. To help, the county is now urging people to get rid of any places with standing water.

    More

    Wet weather on Delmarva has brought along with it plenty of mosquitoes. Wicomico County says the slick roads have stopped county trucks from reaching and spraying people's yards. To help, the county is now urging people to get rid of any places with standing water.

    More

  • 7 Arrested in Laurel Drug Bust

    7 Arrested in Laurel Drug Bust

    Police arrested seven people after discovering crack cocaine, powder cocaine and heroin inside of a home in Laurel.

    More

    Police arrested seven people after discovering crack cocaine, powder cocaine and heroin inside of a home in Laurel.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices