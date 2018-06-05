Dozens Rally for Clean Water in Dover - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dozens Rally for Clean Water in Dover

Posted: Jun 05, 2018
By Madeleine Overturf
DOVER, Del.- Environmental groups and advocates are asking state legislators to fund more clean water projects in Delaware.

On Tuesday, the 4th annual Clean Water: Delaware's Clear Choice rally took place outside Legislative Hall. The rally included various vendor booths, activities, and remarks from some officials. Participants like Chris Bason say recent water contamination issues in Sussex County make the event even more necessary. 

"It's a very important time for people to understand that these problems are solvable," Bason--the Executive Director for the Center of the Inland Bays-- says. "We know exactly how to address them. We just need to make it a priority to devote the funding towards solving the problems."

After the rally and remarks, some people met with their local legislators to advocate for clean water funding. Some called the issue critical for individual health and wellness.

"Clean drinking water is very important for the state of Delaware," says Loretta Benson with the Ellendale Citizens Association. "There are issues all over right now. So it's very important to have clean drinking water because water is life."

For more on the rally, click here

 

