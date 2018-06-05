Secretary Restaurant Fire Under Investigation

SECRETARY, Md.- The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a restaurant fire in Dorchester County.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of Down On Main Street in Secretary around 8:25 p.m. Monday. It was discovered by a neighbor.

The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damage, according to fire officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office at 410-713-3780.