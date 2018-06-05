Maryland Department of Agriculture Begins Aerial Spraying to Control Increasing Mosquito Populations

MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Agriculture started the first of many aerial sprays on Tuesday night in an effort to combat the increasing mosquito population on Delmarva.

MDA officials say, weather permitting, they're hoping to spray key areas in Somerset, Dorchester and Worcester counties this week. On Tuesday night roughly 50 gallons of Naled were sprayed over the Deal Island, Chance and Mount Vernon areas.

Benjamin Custis, of Deal Island, says the itchy insects keep him from going outside.

"They like love to be around the pool. And my brothers and sisters, it affects us from going outside sometimes to enjoy the warm weather sometimes cause they're already out there," Custis said.

Administrator for the Eastern Shore Mosquito Control Program Daniel Schamberger says normally MDA starts with ground sprays, but because of the extremely wet weather recently, inspectors had an abnormally high threshold. On average, inspectors see about a dozen mosquitoes on them per minute, but recently in Somerset County they counted 50-60.

"Usually we don't see this number of species this time of year, and most of our air spray activity is typically later in the summer. But this is one of those unusual years that we'll start spraying early," Schamberger said.

Schamberger says the sprayed product should only remain active for about 20-30 minutes before fully dissolving into the air. He says after that neighbors should notice a difference in mosquito populations immediately.