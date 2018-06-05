Maryland Department of Agriculture Begins Aerial Spraying to Con - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Department of Agriculture Begins Aerial Spraying to Control Increasing Mosquito Populations

Posted: Jun 05, 2018 9:56 PM Updated:

MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Agriculture started the first of many aerial sprays on Tuesday night in an effort to combat the increasing mosquito population on Delmarva.

MDA officials say, weather permitting, they're hoping to spray key areas in Somerset, Dorchester and Worcester counties this week.  On Tuesday night roughly 50 gallons of Naled were sprayed over the Deal Island, Chance and Mount Vernon areas. 

Benjamin Custis, of Deal Island, says the itchy insects keep him from going outside. 

"They like love to be around the pool. And my brothers and sisters, it affects us from going outside sometimes to enjoy the warm weather sometimes cause they're already out there," Custis said. 

Administrator for the Eastern Shore Mosquito Control Program Daniel Schamberger says normally MDA starts with ground sprays, but because of the extremely wet weather recently, inspectors had an abnormally high threshold.  On average, inspectors see about a dozen mosquitoes on them per minute, but recently in Somerset County they counted 50-60.

"Usually we don't see this number of species this time of year, and most of our air spray activity is typically later in the summer. But this is one of those unusual years that we'll start spraying early," Schamberger said. 

Schamberger says the sprayed product should only remain active for about 20-30 minutes before fully dissolving into the air.  He says after that neighbors should notice a difference in mosquito populations immediately. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Drywall Contractor Pickets Salisbury Auto Dealership

    Drywall Company Pickets Salisbury Auto Dealership

    Jun 05, 2018 1:29 PM2018-06-05 17:29:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 4:06 PM EDT2018-06-05 20:06:05 GMT
    Workers from T&D Drywall picketed in front of CarMax in Salisbury on Tuesday, demanding payment for work the subcontractor completed on the dealership's building in December. (Photo: WBOC)Workers from T&D Drywall picketed in front of CarMax in Salisbury on Tuesday, demanding payment for work the subcontractor completed on the dealership's building in December. (Photo: WBOC)
    Workers from T&D Drywall picketed in front of CarMax in Salisbury on Tuesday, demanding payment for work the subcontractor completed on the dealership's building in December. (Photo: WBOC)Workers from T&D Drywall picketed in front of CarMax in Salisbury on Tuesday, demanding payment for work the subcontractor completed on the dealership's building in December. (Photo: WBOC)
    Employees of a local drywall contractor on Tuesday were protesting outside the CarMax dealership in Salisbury, Maryland, demanding money for work they did at the dealership six months ago.More
    Employees of a local drywall contractor on Tuesday were protesting outside the CarMax dealership in Salisbury, Maryland, demanding money for work they did at the dealership six months ago.More

  • Organ Found On Sidewalk Outside of Peninsula Regional Medical Center

    Organ Found On Sidewalk Outside of Peninsula Regional Medical Center

    Jun 04, 2018 5:16 PM2018-06-04 21:16:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-06-05 11:44:01 GMT
    A bizarre discovery on Monday afternoon when officials at Peninsula Regional Medical Center were notified that an organ was on the sidewalk outside of the hospital along Route 13.More
    A bizarre discovery on Monday afternoon when officials at Peninsula Regional Medical Center were notified that an organ was on the sidewalk outside of the hospital along Business 13 in Salisbury.More

  • Updated: OC Police Locate Body of Missing Man

    Ocean City Police Searching for Missing Man

    Jun 04, 2018 8:59 AM2018-06-04 12:59:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:59 AM EDT2018-06-05 11:59:38 GMT
    Cesar Martinez SaraviaCesar Martinez Saravia
    Cesar Martinez SaraviaCesar Martinez Saravia
    Ocean City police say the body of a 23-year-old Mongtomery County, Maryland, man reported as missing has been located.More
    Ocean City police say they have located the body of a 23-year-old Mongtomery County, Maryland man reported as missing.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 7 Arrested in Laurel Drug Bust

    7 Arrested in Laurel Drug Bust

    Police arrested seven people after discovering crack cocaine, powder cocaine and heroin inside of a home in Laurel.

    More

    Police arrested seven people after discovering crack cocaine, powder cocaine and heroin inside of a home in Laurel.

    More

  • Rain Postpones Conclusion of Frederica Interchange

    Rain Postpones Conclusion of Frederica Interchange

    A rainy spring has caused the opening date for the South Frederica Interchange along State Route 1 to be postponed until likely in early July, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.

    More

    A rainy spring has caused the opening date for the South Frederica Interchange along State Route 1 to be postponed until likely in early July, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.

    More

  • Mosquitoes Storm Through Delmarva

    Mosquitoes Storm Through Delmarva

    Wet weather on Delmarva has brought along with it plenty of mosquitoes. Wicomico County says the slick roads have stopped county trucks from reaching and spraying people's yards. To help, the county is now urging people to get rid of any places with standing water.

    More

    Wet weather on Delmarva has brought along with it plenty of mosquitoes. Wicomico County says the slick roads have stopped county trucks from reaching and spraying people's yards. To help, the county is now urging people to get rid of any places with standing water.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices