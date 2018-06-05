Salisbury Mayor Announces Next Fire Chief

SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has announced that current Deputy Fire Chief John W. Tull has been named Salisbury’s next Fire Chief.

Tull will replace outgoing Chief Rick Hoppes, who is retiring after 33 years of service to the Department. Tull’s selection was the culmination of a three-week hiring process during which a committee interviewed several qualified candidates from around the country.

Deputy Chief Tull is a lifelong resident of Salisbury and a 1990 graduate of Wicomico High School. Tull earned his Associate of Applied Science in Emergency Medical Services from Wor-Wic Community College and his Bachelor of Science in Fire Science, Summa Cum Laude, from Columbia Southern University.

Tull has been a member of the Salisbury Fire Department for the entirety of his career beginning as a volunteer Firefighter/EMT and working his way up. His past positions included Engine Lieutenant, Training Captain, Engine Captain, Assistant Fire Chief, and, currently, Deputy Fire Chief. In addition to his work with the Salisbury Fire Department he is also an Emergency Services Instructor for the University of Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute,

Tull is both Maryland and Nationally-Certified as a Fire Fighter II, Fire Officer IV, Registered Paramedic, and Fire Instructor III. In addition he is Maryland and Nationally-Certified in multiple Special Operations disciplines including Hazardous Materials Technician, Confined Space Rescue Technician, Trench Rescue Technician, and Rope Rescue Technician. Tull is also a recognized member of the National Fire Service Staff and Command.

“Deputy Chief Tull has been a tremendous asset to us for a long, long time now,” said Mayor Day. “I have no doubt that he will serve our citizens in his new role as he has always served them – selflessly, and with honor. It is my pleasure to announce John Tull as the City’s new Fire Chief.”



Tull said, “I am humbled by this opportunity to serve as the next Chief of the Salisbury Fire Department; it is truly an honor beyond measure. I am excited to start this new chapter, working with the tremendous men and women within the department to continue providing the highest possible level of public safety to our community.”

A recipient of the State of Maryland Governor’s Citation & Senate Resolution and the Maryland Star of Life Award, Tull lives in Salisbury with his wife Beverly and his two children, Justin and Natalie.