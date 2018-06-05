Seaford Police Arrest One Man for Assault, Looking for Second Su - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Seaford Police Arrest One Man for Assault, Looking for Second Suspect

Posted: Jun 05, 2018 10:55 PM
SEAFORD, Del. - Seaford Police Department arrested one man and is looking for another suspect in regards to an assault.

Police say shortly after midnight, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of a restaurant located in the 22000 Block of Sussex Hwy for a report of a fight. Once they arrived, it was discovered that the female victim, who is pregnant, was assaulted by one of the male suspects later identified as 23-year-old Stephon Hammond of Greenwood, Del.

   

During the assault, the second suspect, identified as 22-year-old Dewitt Barnhart of Blades, Del., stood by and refused to render aid to the victim when she asked him for help. Prior to police arrival, both suspects fled the scene together.

   

Hammond turned himself in and was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree conspiracy and disorderly contact. Hammond was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court #4 and released after posting $1550 secured bail.

An arrest warrant is active for Barnhart for the same charges. Seaford Police are asking for assistance in locating him. If anyone knows the whereabouts they are asked to contact the Seaford Police Department at (302) 629-6644.  

