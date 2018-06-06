Woman Killed in Late Night Crash in Marion Station - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Woman Killed in Late Night Crash in Marion Station

Posted: Jun 06, 2018 4:58 AM Updated:

MARION STATION, Md. - One person is dead following a crash involving a chicken truck Tuesday night in Somerset County, Maryland, police said.

According to Maryland State Police, the crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the area of Hudson Corner Road just west of Landon Store Road in Marion Station.

Police said an initial investigation revealed a Volkswagen was traveling west on Hudson Corner Road as a tractor-trailer hauling live chickens was turning left from a private driveway and continuing east. At the time, police said the driver's side of the Volkswagen hit the side of the trailer, causing the Volkswagen to come to rest in a nearby ditch.

The tractor trailer was operated by Curtis Holland Jr., of Orlando, Fla., police said.

The driver of the Volkswagen, who was identified as Vicky Bishop Ford, 63, of Marion Station, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Holland Jr. sustained no injuries and did not seek any medical attention at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Visitor to Smyrna Prison Arrested for Contraband

    Visitor to Smyrna Prison Arrested for Contraband

    Jun 06, 2018 9:34 AM2018-06-06 13:34:00 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 9:35 AM EDT2018-06-06 13:35:44 GMT
    The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)
    The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)
    Authorities say a visitor to Delaware's maximum-security prison in Smyrna has been arrested for attempting to smuggle marijuana inside.More
    Authorities say a visitor to Delaware's maximum-security prison in Smyrna has been arrested for attempting to smuggle marijuana inside. More

  • Unusually High Number of Dolphins Wash up Dead in Delaware

    Unusually High Number of Dolphins Wash up Dead in Delaware

    Jun 06, 2018 8:49 AM2018-06-06 12:49:00 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 8:49 AM EDT2018-06-06 12:49:49 GMT
    Rescuers work on a baby dolphin that was stranded on a Delaware beach in August 2013. (Photo credit: MERR Institute Inc.)Rescuers work on a baby dolphin that was stranded on a Delaware beach in August 2013. (Photo credit: MERR Institute Inc.)
    Rescuers work on a baby dolphin that was stranded on a Delaware beach in August 2013. (Photo credit: MERR Institute Inc.)Rescuers work on a baby dolphin that was stranded on a Delaware beach in August 2013. (Photo credit: MERR Institute Inc.)
    Experts say an unusually high number of bottlenose dolphin carcasses have washed up on Delaware's shores over the last few weeks.More
    Experts say an unusually high number of bottlenose dolphin carcasses have washed up on Delaware's shores over the last few weeks.        More

  • Delaware Judge Rules Class Action Against Weinstein Co. Can Proceed

    Delaware Judge Rules Class Action Against Weinstein Co. Can Proceed

    Jun 06, 2018 8:46 AM2018-06-06 12:46:00 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 8:46 AM EDT2018-06-06 12:46:12 GMT
    In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein listens during a court proceeding in New York. (Photo: STEVEN HIRSCH/NEW YORK POST / AP)In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein listens during a court proceeding in New York. (Photo: STEVEN HIRSCH/NEW YORK POST / AP)
    In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein listens during a court proceeding in New York. (Photo: STEVEN HIRSCH/NEW YORK POST / AP)In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein listens during a court proceeding in New York. (Photo: STEVEN HIRSCH/NEW YORK POST / AP)
    A Delaware bankruptcy judge says six women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct can proceed with their class action lawsuit against the television and film company he co-founded.More
    A Delaware bankruptcy judge says six women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct can proceed with their class action lawsuit against the television and film company he co-founded.           More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman Killed in Late Night Crash in Marion Station

    Woman Killed in Late Night Crash in Marion Station

    Jun 06, 2018 4:58 AM2018-06-06 08:58:00 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:45 AM EDT2018-06-06 11:45:38 GMT
    One person is dead following a crash involving a chicken truck Tuesday night in Somerset County, Md., police said.More
    One person is dead following a crash involving a chicken truck Tuesday night in Somerset County, Maryland, police said.More

  • Drywall Contractor Pickets Salisbury Auto Dealership

    Drywall Company Pickets Salisbury Auto Dealership

    Jun 05, 2018 1:29 PM2018-06-05 17:29:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 4:06 PM EDT2018-06-05 20:06:05 GMT
    Workers from T&D Drywall picketed in front of CarMax in Salisbury on Tuesday, demanding payment for work the subcontractor completed on the dealership's building in December. (Photo: WBOC)Workers from T&D Drywall picketed in front of CarMax in Salisbury on Tuesday, demanding payment for work the subcontractor completed on the dealership's building in December. (Photo: WBOC)
    Workers from T&D Drywall picketed in front of CarMax in Salisbury on Tuesday, demanding payment for work the subcontractor completed on the dealership's building in December. (Photo: WBOC)Workers from T&D Drywall picketed in front of CarMax in Salisbury on Tuesday, demanding payment for work the subcontractor completed on the dealership's building in December. (Photo: WBOC)
    Employees of a local drywall contractor on Tuesday were protesting outside the CarMax dealership in Salisbury, Maryland, demanding money for work they did at the dealership six months ago.More
    Employees of a local drywall contractor on Tuesday were protesting outside the CarMax dealership in Salisbury, Maryland, demanding money for work they did at the dealership six months ago.More

  • Seaford Police Arrest Man for Assault on Pregnant Woman, Looking for Second Suspect

    Seaford Police Arrest One Man for Assault, Looking for Second Suspect

    Jun 05, 2018 10:55 PM2018-06-06 02:55:00 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-06-06 11:42:24 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN Online)(Photo Credit: MGN Online)
    (Photo Credit: MGN Online)(Photo Credit: MGN Online)
    Seaford Police Department arrested one man and is looking for another suspect in regards to an assault.More
    Seaford police have arrested one man and are looking for another man in connection with the assault of a pregnant woman.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices