Woman Killed in Late Night Crash in Marion Station

MARION STATION, Md. - One person is dead following a crash involving a chicken truck Tuesday night in Somerset County, Maryland, police said.

According to Maryland State Police, the crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the area of Hudson Corner Road just west of Landon Store Road in Marion Station.

Police said an initial investigation revealed a Volkswagen was traveling west on Hudson Corner Road as a tractor-trailer hauling live chickens was turning left from a private driveway and continuing east. At the time, police said the driver's side of the Volkswagen hit the side of the trailer, causing the Volkswagen to come to rest in a nearby ditch.

The tractor trailer was operated by Curtis Holland Jr., of Orlando, Fla., police said.

The driver of the Volkswagen, who was identified as Vicky Bishop Ford, 63, of Marion Station, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Holland Jr. sustained no injuries and did not seek any medical attention at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.