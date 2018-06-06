DART Bus Driver Arrested on Sex Charges

MILFORD, Del.- A 57-year-old DART First State bus driver is facing unlawful sexual contact and related charges after he tried to force two people to touch him inappropriately, according to Milford police.

Police said Tuesday that Joseph D. Spruill, of Georgetown, was arrested after warrants were obtained following an investigation into an incident that happened back in February on a DART paratransit bus.

Investigators said that while the bus was in a parking lot near a stop in the 900 block of North DuPont Boulevard (US Rt 113), Spruill, who was the driver of the bus, allegedly forced one of the two victims to touch him inappropriately.

Police said it has also been alleged that Spruill attempted to force a second victim to touch him, but that victim was able to pull away.

The investigation also revealed Spruill reportedly made comments that the victims found offensive, according to police.

On Friday, Spruill turned himself in to police and was charged with two counts of third-degree unlawful sexual contact and two counts of harassment. He was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #2, where bail was set at $4,000 unsecured.

Spruill is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas in August for an arraignment.