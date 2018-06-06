Visitor to Smyrna Prison Arrested for Contraband

The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)
SMYRNA, Del.- Authorities say a visitor to Delaware's maximum-security prison in Smyrna has been arrested for attempting to smuggle marijuana inside.
The Delaware Department of Correction said that at 11 a.m. Sunday, 43-year-old Melissa Wright, of New Castle, was scheduled to visit an inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.
During the security screening prior to entering the institution, JTVCC officers detected the scent of marijuana. K9 Leia made a positive hit on Wright and she was separated from the rest of the visitors. Officials said Wright denied having drugs in her possession and a more thorough search was performed. Investigators said that at that time, marijuana was found and confiscated.
As a result, Wright was charged by Delaware State Police with Manufacturing, Delivering, or Possessing with intent to Manufacture or Deliver a Controlled Substance, second-degree Conspiracy, Possession of Marijuana for Personal Use Quantity 21 or Older, and Promoting Prison Contraband. She was released on $3,600 unsecured bail.
Wright has been barred from visiting DOC facilities.
MILLSBORO, Del.- Local law firm Baird Mandalas Brockstedt has filed a Motion to Intervene and formal objection against a consent decree between The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and Mountaire Farms. In the filing, theMore
In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein listens during a court proceeding in New York. (Photo: STEVEN HIRSCH/NEW YORK POST / AP)
A Delaware bankruptcy judge says six women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct can proceed with their class action lawsuit against the television and film company he co-founded.More
