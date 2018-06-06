Visitor to Smyrna Prison Arrested for Contraband

SMYRNA, Del.- Authorities say a visitor to Delaware's maximum-security prison in Smyrna has been arrested for attempting to smuggle marijuana inside.

The Delaware Department of Correction said that at 11 a.m. Sunday, 43-year-old Melissa Wright, of New Castle, was scheduled to visit an inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.

During the security screening prior to entering the institution, JTVCC officers detected the scent of marijuana. K9 Leia made a positive hit on Wright and she was separated from the rest of the visitors. Officials said Wright denied having drugs in her possession and a more thorough search was performed. Investigators said that at that time, marijuana was found and confiscated.

As a result, Wright was charged by Delaware State Police with Manufacturing, Delivering, or Possessing with intent to Manufacture or Deliver a Controlled Substance, second-degree Conspiracy, Possession of Marijuana for Personal Use Quantity 21 or Older, and Promoting Prison Contraband. She was released on $3,600 unsecured bail.

Wright has been barred from visiting DOC facilities.