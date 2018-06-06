Historic Street in Cambridge Closed for Repairs

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Some drivers in Cambridge are being forced to turn around while a crew busy works to repair historic High Street.

Roadwork began early last week and continues into this week. The crew is laying down bricks as part of the city's annual street repair program.

"It's just the reality that they got to do the work and dig it all up," one driver said. "It looks like they're working hard to me."

According to the crew, the patches of replaced brick have a mix of both old and new bricks. The older bricks are more than a century old.

Crew members say High Street will reopen as soon as they finish up replacing more patches of the road.