Seaford Police Arrest Man for 6th Offense DUI

SEAFORD, Del.- Seaford police said that just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, an officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Front Street for registration violations.

Police said a further investigation revealed that the operator of the vehicle, Wayne O’Neal, 49, of Laurel, was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

A computer check revealed that O’Neal has five previous DUI convictions, according to police.

Wayne O'Neal

The passenger in the vehicle, Robin Bailey, of Felton, was found to have an active capias for her arrest out of Justice of the Peace Court #4 and she was taken into custody. She was later found to be in possession of approximately .4 grams of crack cocaine and various forms of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

O’Neal was charged with 6th offense DUI (felony) and various vehicle registration violations. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the Department of Corrections in lieu of $3,452 secured bail.

Bailey was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine) and three counts of Possession of Drug paraphernalia. She was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released on $1,000 unsecured bail.