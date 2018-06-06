Dewey Beach Installs Dune Mats

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Town of Dewey Beach is looking to make trips onto the sand a little more convenient this summer by installing dune mats at 17 entryways along the beach.

The mat sits on top of the sand , stretching from the paved street to the beach itself. Flattening the surface makes beach access easier for the elderly or people carrying a lot of items, said Mayor TJ Redefer.

"It made it a lot easier for us to take all the kids stuff," said visitor James Carapella.

Redefer said the project dates back to last year's election.

"There was one family that is on Saulsbury Street that sat on the street with a sign that said, 'Vote Sand Dunes.' It wasn't even on our agenda, but [they] were right," said Mayor Redefer.

The project cost about $100,000, with the town, state, and local community members all funding about one third each.

More than 60 local businesses, families, and organizations supported the project through the "Adopt-A-Dune" program, which allows people to financially sponsor a dune. In turn, they received a panel that will be displayed on the mats.

"Remarkably, citizens from every street, all over town, came together to put a little bit of money into each one of these mats so that we could afford to do it," said Redefer.

The mats should all be installed by the weekend, according to Redefer.