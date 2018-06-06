Police: Driver Dragged Trooper Following Traffic Stop - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: Driver Dragged Trooper Following Traffic Stop

Posted: Jun 06, 2018 11:20 AM Updated:
Brandon T. Showell Brandon T. Showell

SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police say a man dragged a trooper with his SUV after he was pulled over in Seaford.

Police said the incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on German Road in Seaford.           

Police said the driver, identified as 29-year-old Brandon T. Showell, initially provided a false name before driving forward, entangling the trooper's arm in the steering wheel. The trooper attempted to use his Taser before the vehicle stopped and a struggle ensued. The trooper at this point was able to free himself from the side of the vehicle. 

Police said a brief foot chase followed before Showell was arrested. 

A computer check revealed that Showell was wanted out of Sussex County Superior Court on a first-degree robbery warrant, along with several violation of probation and court capiases.  

Showell was transported back to Troop 5 where he was charged with second-degree assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Removing a Deadly Weapon from Law Enforcement, Resisting Arrest with Force, Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Impersonation, Driving While Revoked, and two counts of Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign.  He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,000 cash only bond.

The trooper was treated and released at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.   

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Salisbury Woman Remembers RFK

    Salisbury Woman Remembers RFK

    Jun 06, 2018 5:46 PM2018-06-06 21:46:00 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:46 PM EDT2018-06-06 21:46:14 GMT
    Loudell Insley was a young staff member on the campaign of Robert F. Kennedy during the 1968 presidential campaign She has fond memories of that time.More
    Loudell Insley was a young staff member on the campaign of Robert F. Kennedy during the 1968 presidential campaign She has fond memories of that time.More

  • Dorchester County Documentary Stirring Debate on Climate Change

    Dorchester County Documentary Stirring Debate on Climate Change

    Jun 06, 2018 5:37 PM2018-06-06 21:37:00 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-06-06 21:37:07 GMT
    The documentary, "High Tide in Dorchester," is making waves.More
    The documentary, "High Tide in Dorchester," is making waves.More

  • DelDOT Changes Milton Intersection

    DelDOT Changes Milton Intersection

    Jun 06, 2018 5:04 PM2018-06-06 21:04:00 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-06-06 21:10:12 GMT
    MILTON, Del.- On Wednesday, DelDOT workers converted part of Sweetbriar road to a one-way pathway. The section of Sweetbriar road between Cave Neck Road and Hudson Road was changed after a public workshop on the intersection last year. DelDOT says a highMore
    MILTON, Del.- On Wednesday, DelDOT workers converted part of Sweetbriar road to a one-way pathway. The section of Sweetbriar road between Cave Neck Road and Hudson Road was changed after a public workshop on the intersection last year. DelDOT says a high More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices