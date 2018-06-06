Police: Driver Dragged Trooper Following Traffic Stop

SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police say a man dragged a trooper with his SUV after he was pulled over in Seaford.

Police said the incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on German Road in Seaford.

Police said the driver, identified as 29-year-old Brandon T. Showell, initially provided a false name before driving forward, entangling the trooper's arm in the steering wheel. The trooper attempted to use his Taser before the vehicle stopped and a struggle ensued. The trooper at this point was able to free himself from the side of the vehicle.

Police said a brief foot chase followed before Showell was arrested.

A computer check revealed that Showell was wanted out of Sussex County Superior Court on a first-degree robbery warrant, along with several violation of probation and court capiases.

Showell was transported back to Troop 5 where he was charged with second-degree assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Removing a Deadly Weapon from Law Enforcement, Resisting Arrest with Force, Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Impersonation, Driving While Revoked, and two counts of Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,000 cash only bond.

The trooper was treated and released at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.