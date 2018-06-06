Del. Woman Pleads Guilty in Sandwich Mistake Assault
Posted:
Jun 06, 2018 12:55 PM
Updated:
Tiffany Evans
DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A woman has been sentenced to 15 days in prison after attacking workers at a convenience store in Dover over a botched sandwich order.
Thirty-four-year-old Tiffany Evans also was ordered Wednesday to have no contact with any local Wawa store after pleading guilty to third-degree assault. She also must pay $900 restitution to a Wawa employee involved in the April incident at the store, located at 1450 Forrest Ave.
Dover police say Evans ordered a sandwich, then yelled at a male employee for making a mistake. A female employee told Evans to stop yelling and said they would make another sandwich.
Police said Evans then threw hot coffee in the woman's face, causing burns. The coffee also struck the male employee, damaging his cellphone and about $200 worth of food.
Police said Evans then pepper-sprayed the female employee and threatened to shoot her.
The female employee was transported by ambulance for minor injuries as a result of the hot coffee being thrown at her.
