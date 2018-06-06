Arrest Made After Social Media Threat Against Bennett High - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Arrest Made After Social Media Threat Against Bennett High

Posted: Jun 06, 2018 12:55 PM Updated:
Philip Paul Nicholson Philip Paul Nicholson

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says a former student of James M. Bennett High School is in police custody making a mass violence threats against the school on Tuesday.

Deputies, partnering with the school resource officer and Wicomico County Public Schools, investigated the threats, which they say the suspect made by posting on social media. Police also report numerous students contacted the Salisbury Police Department claiming they saw the threats against the school also on social media. 

The Wicomico County State's Attorney issued both a search and arrest warrant for the suspect that police identified as 18-year-old Philip Paul Nicholson of Salisbury. Nicholson was home at the time of the search and was arrested. 

In a Facebook post, JMB principal Amy Eskridge confirmed Nicholson was a former student of the school. Eskridge also stressed the school's commitment to making sure students are safe on the school grounds.

Nicholson faces charges for threat of mass violence and disruption of a school environment. He is being held pending a bond review.

 

 

