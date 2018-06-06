Elderly Delaware Inmate Who Complained of Being Beaten Dies
Jun 06, 2018 1:54 PM
DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- An elderly inmate who filed a federal court complaint two months ago alleging that he had been severely beaten by a Delaware correctional officer has died.
Department of Correction officials announced Wednesday that 70-year-old Coy E. Bailey Jr. died early Saturday evening at a hospital. Bailey’s body was turned over to the State Division of Forensic Science, as is standard procedure. However, officials say foul play is not suspected.
Bailey had been imprisoned for 40 years, serving a life sentence, plus 15 years for first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.
In an April court filing, Bailey claimed that DOC officials were ignoring his serious medical needs, and that a correctional officer had attacked him while he was in the infirmary at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna to get a hearing aid battery replaced.
Bailey also claimed his hands had been cuffed tightly behind his back, and that his wrists were still bleeding weeks after the alleged incident.
