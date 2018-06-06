18 Percent of Maryland Students Chronically Absent in 2017 - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

18 Percent of Maryland Students Chronically Absent in 2017

Posted: Jun 06, 2018 2:00 PM Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)- About 18 percent of Maryland students missed at least 10 percent of school last year.           

State Department of Education data shows that number jumps to around 37 percent for Baltimore alone. The state hopes to address chronical absenteeism with a new accountability system created under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.           

The new five-star rating system goes into effect in September and will base 15 percent of a school's grade on absentee rates. Critics say the new system is unfair to schools, which have little control over factors causing students to miss school such as unreliable transportation.           

Chronic absentees include students who skip school or are sick, frequently suspended or home caring for family members.

