18 Percent of Maryland Students Chronically Absent in 2017
Posted:
Jun 06, 2018 2:00 PM
Updated:
BALTIMORE (AP)- About 18 percent of Maryland students missed at least 10 percent of school last year.
State Department of Education data shows that number jumps to around 37 percent for Baltimore alone. The state hopes to address chronical absenteeism with a new accountability system created under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.
The new five-star rating system goes into effect in September and will base 15 percent of a school's grade on absentee rates. Critics say the new system is unfair to schools, which have little control over factors causing students to miss school such as unreliable transportation.
Chronic absentees include students who skip school or are sick, frequently suspended or home caring for family members.
Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-06-06 21:10:12 GMT
MILTON, Del.- On Wednesday, DelDOT workers converted part of Sweetbriar road to a one-way pathway. The section of Sweetbriar road between Cave Neck Road and Hudson Road was changed after a public workshop on the intersection last year. DelDOT says a highMore
MILTON, Del.- On Wednesday, DelDOT workers converted part of Sweetbriar road to a one-way pathway. The section of Sweetbriar road between Cave Neck Road and Hudson Road was changed after a public workshop on the intersection last year. DelDOT says a high More
Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:28:24 GMT
BERLIN, Md.- A shocking discovery at Taylorville United Methodist Church is connecting the congregation to the past. During recent construction on the main church building, workers found something unexpected. "As they started taking the old foundation parMore
BERLIN, Md.- A shocking discovery at Taylorville United Methodist Church is connecting the congregation to the past. During recent construction on the main church building, workers found something unexpected. "As they started taking the old foundation parMore
Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:56 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:56:20 GMT
Philip Paul Nicholson
Philip Paul Nicholson
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says a former student of James M. Bennett High School in Salisbury, Maryland, is in police custody making a mass violence threats against the school on Tuesday.More
he Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says a former student of James M. Bennett High School in Salisbury, Maryland, is in police custody making a mass violence threats against the school on Tuesday.More