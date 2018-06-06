DSP Arrest Georgetown Man for Allegedly Abusing 3-Month-Old Daughter

GEORGETOWN, Del. -- Delaware State Police said they arrested a Georgetown man Tuesday after they responded to reports of child abuse last week.

According to DSP, troopers went to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital on May 27 after Eduar E. Guzman-Cruz, 24, brought his daughter to the emergency room because she was acting abnormal. Doctors then determined the baby had suffered serious brain injury and she was transferred to Nemours Alfred I. duPont Hospital.

On May 31, doctors told police the baby's injuries were life threatening, calling them "catastrophic." DSP said it was determined that the baby suffered an acute injury that was consistent with abusive head trauma and child physical abuse, immediately after she was taken to the hospital.

Police arrested Guzman-Cruz on charges of child abuse. He was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional on a $10,000 cash only bond.