DSP Arrest Georgetown Man for Allegedly Abusing 3-Month-Old Daughter

GEORGETOWN, Del. -- Delaware State Police said they arrested a Georgetown man Tuesday after they responded to reports of child abuse last week.
According to DSP, troopers went to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital on May 27 after Eduar E. Guzman-Cruz, 24, brought his daughter to the emergency room because she was acting abnormal. Doctors then determined the baby had suffered serious brain injury and she was transferred to Nemours Alfred I. duPont Hospital.
On May 31, doctors told police the baby's injuries were life threatening, calling them "catastrophic." DSP said it was determined that the baby suffered an acute injury that was consistent with abusive head trauma and child physical abuse, immediately after she was taken to the hospital.
Police arrested Guzman-Cruz on charges of child abuse. He was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional on a $10,000 cash only bond.
DSP Arrest Georgetown Man for Allegedly Abusing 3-Month-Old DaughterMore>>
Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-06-06 21:10:12 GMT
MILTON, Del.- On Wednesday, DelDOT workers converted part of Sweetbriar road to a one-way pathway. The section of Sweetbriar road between Cave Neck Road and Hudson Road was changed after a public workshop on the intersection last year. DelDOT says a highMore
MILTON, Del.- On Wednesday, DelDOT workers converted part of Sweetbriar road to a one-way pathway. The section of Sweetbriar road between Cave Neck Road and Hudson Road was changed after a public workshop on the intersection last year. DelDOT says a high More
Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:05:03 GMT
MILLSBORO, Del.- Local law firm Baird Mandalas Brockstedt has filed a Motion to Intervene and formal objection against a consent decree between The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and Mountaire Farms. In the filing, theMore
Local law firm Baird Mandalas Brockstedt has filed a motion to intervene and formal objection against a consent decree between the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and Mountaire Farms. More