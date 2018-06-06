Judge: Virginia School Board Can Try to Appeal Gavin Grimm Lawsuit

Police arrested seven people after discovering crack cocaine, powder cocaine and heroin inside of a home in Laurel.More
Police arrested seven people after discovering crack cocaine, powder cocaine and heroin inside of a home in Laurel.More
Dan Franklin and his family called their Belgian Malenois dog, Bart, their "Baby Boy."
Bart, an 11 year-old soon turning 12, has been missing for 11 days. Franklin says it's been devastating to him and his family.More
Dan Franklin and his family called their Belgian Malenois dog, Bart, their "Baby Boy."
Bart, an 11 year-old soon turning 12, has been missing for 11 days. Franklin says it's been devastating to him and his family.More
The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office and school officials at Kent Island High School are investigating a disturbing, graphic hazing video posted to social media.More
The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office and school officials at Kent Island High School are investigating a disturbing, graphic hazing video posted to social media.More
A Virginia man has slurped down 40 dozen oysters to claim victory at this year's World Oyster Eating Championship in New Orleans.More
A Virginia man has slurped down 40 dozen oysters to claim victory at this year's World Oyster Eating Championship in New Orleans.More
Authorities in Virginia are expected to resume their search for a person who went missing during flash floods last week.More
Authorities in Virginia are expected to resume their search for a person who went missing during flash floods last week.More
The number of people who've died in fires in Virginia is up by 40 percent this year.More
The number of people who've died in fires in Virginia is up by 40 percent this year.More
Virginia's Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to the state's 2011 redistricting process and found that 11 challenged state House and Senate districts are constitutionally valid.More
Virginia's Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to the state's 2011 redistricting process and found that 11 challenged state House and Senate districts are constitutionally valid.More