Fire Hydrant Replacement to Close Street In Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- A stretch of one Salisbury street will be closed for the installation of a new fire hydrant Thursday.

East Church Street will be closed from Priscilla to Hammond streets for the installation, according to the Department of Water Works.

The work will begin at 9 a.m. and should end by 4:30 p.m.

