DelDOT Changes Milton Intersection

Posted: Jun 06, 2018 5:04 PM
By Madeleine Overturf
MILTON, Del.- On Wednesday, DelDOT workers converted part of Sweetbriar road to a one-way pathway.

The section of Sweetbriar road between Cave Neck Road and Hudson Road was changed after a public workshop on the intersection last year. DelDOT says a high amount of crashes there prompted them to act.

"Our goal is that it will reduce driver confusion and improve visibility," says DelDOT Director of Community Relations C.R. McLeod. "We hope this will increase the amount of sight distance that drivers have."

McLeod says the area is becoming more traveled, like many east-west thoroughfares in Sussex County, so improving safety there was key. The one-way conversion included new signage, pavement markings, and tubular markers reducing the size of the roadway.

McLeod says they may add a stoplight to the intersection in the future if necessary. 

