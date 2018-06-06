Salisbury Woman Remembers RFK

SALISBURY, Md. - Loudell Insley was a young staff member on the campaign of Robert F. Kennedy during the 1968 presidential campaign She has fond memories of that time.

"To be with a presidential candidate and for that candidate to be a celebrity is exhilarating. I loved every second of it", Insley said recently.

Kennedy had entered the race late, and was hoping a June primary win in California would jump-start his campaign. Then, on the night of the primary, everything changed.

Kennedy was shot and killed as he finished a speech at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles..

Insley was upstairs in a suite, not believing what she was hearing.

"A reporter came on and said Kennedy had been shot in the head. That was implausible to me, so I thought it was the hip. Unfortunately, it was the head," she said.

Insley arranged for family members to travel to Los Angeles, and later, some co-workers remarked how calm she remained during the chaos.

"I had to do what I had to do," she said. "And then, you could break down later."

She says one memory that lingers with her, is that of the train procession carrying Kennedy's body from his funeral in New York to Washington, DC for burial.

"The entire length of that trip, there wasn't 100 feet that there wasn't somebody standing there waiting for that train to go by", she said.

And for a while afterward, she admits to thinking about what might have been.

"As far as whether I could, have gotten a job in the White House, I hadn't gotten far in the thinking, but it would have been very nice, and I would have loved it, but we didn't get that far", she said

Recently, Kennedy's son, Robert, Jr. said he doesn't think Sirhan Sirhan fired the shot that killed his father, and he wants a new investigation. That is a theory Insley does not believe.

"That baffles me", she said. "There was a ton of people there and when the

Senator was shot it wasn't a long distance shot, it was up close and personal, and tbey took the person who held the gun."

Insley actually worked for Robert Kennedy's brother, Senator Edward Kennedy, for several years. She left Washington in 1970 and now has a real estate business in Salisbury.