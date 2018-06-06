Ban on So-Called "Assault Weapons" Fails to Clear Delaware Senate Committee

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Democratic proposal to ban the sale of semi-automatic guns that resemble military weapons has failed to clear a Senate committee in Delaware.

The bill failed to get enough votes for release from the Judicial and Community Affairs Committee after a hearing Wednesday before a standing-room crowd packed into the Senate chamber, with opponents outnumbering supporters about 7-to-1.

Democratic Gov. John Carney called for the ban on so-called "assault weapons" after a February shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead.

Carney's office had no immediate comment, but Sen. Bryan Townsend, a Newark Democrat and the bill's chief sponsor, didn't rule out trying to circumvent the committee process to try to bring the legislation to the full Senate for a floor vote later this month.