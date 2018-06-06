Police Arrest Two After Smashing Car Windows and Lights - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

MILFORD, Del. -- Milford Police arrested two Delaware men after they said the pair damaged another person's car.

Police responded to a home on the 6100 block of Shawnee Rd. early Saturday morning. According to Milford Police, the victim at the home said two men came to the house and smashed the windows and lights to the victim's car with baseball bats. The pair was identified as Devon Lefever, 20 of Milford, and a Jose Arroyo-Camacho, 18 of Lincoln. The victim also told police that this  followed a prior incident between the three people.

Police said they obtained warrants for the two men, but they turned themselves in later that day.

They were both charged with criminal mischief, among others, and were released on bail with no contact order from the victim. Lefever and Arroyo-Camacho are scheduled to appear in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas at a later date.

