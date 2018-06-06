Two Veterans Earn High School Diplomas As Senior Citizens

GEORGETOWN, Del.- After years of regret and procrastination, two military veterans earned their high school diplomas on Wednesday night as senior citizens.

74-year-old Steven Hudson and 88-year-old Donald Hirneisen walked across the stage to receive their James H. Groves Adult High School diplomas. Both saying they're proud of themselves after years of saying they would complete their educations.

"My classmates that I was supposed to graduate with asked me to come to a class reunion and I did and I felt so out of place because I didn't graduate with them, they graduated in '62," Korean War Veteran Hudson said.

World War II Veteran Hirneisen says he demanded all five of his children to finish high school because he never did. But when visiting his son in Colorado eight years ago, he knew it was time that he finished an education he left in the 7th grade.

"I did a lot of preaching, I said 'you know what?' I think I'm gonna practice what I preached," Hirneisen said.

Both Hudson and Hirneisen's families say they are not only proud, but inspired of their graduates.

"He always put us first, the kids were always first and family was always first and that was just the way it was. I'm glad he realized his dream also," Hirneisen's son, Ricky, said.

Both graduates say their most challenging subject going back to school was algebra. The easiest? U.S. History.